HOW IT HAPPENED: Glenavon 1 Cliftonville 2

Cliftonville secured a 2-1 success over Glenavon thanks to goals by Joe Gormley and Rory Donnelly either side of Andy Hall's finish.

F-T: Glenavon 1 Cliftonville 2

92: SUB (Cliftonville) - Wilson on for Doherty

86: SUB (Cliftonville) - Gormley off for Gorman

85: Brush is out to stop Beggs drive

85: Breen heads the resultant corner-kick goalwards but Garrett blocks on the line

85: Diving block by Marron to divert Gormley's shot after brilliant play from Doherty

79: SUB (Glenavon) - Murray on for Burns

77: Brush alert and brave to race off his line before Jenkins can gain a touch

73: Brave block by Harney to stop Mitchell's powerful drive

72: Speculative R.Donnelly effort in an attempt to catch out Taylor but the Glenavon goalkeeper is able to gather

67: Sliderule Doherty pass finds the run of Gormley but Taylor drops down with an outstretched glove to push out the early sidefoot shot

62: Vital block by Burns to clear the threat after a surging run into the box by C.Curran

60: GOAL - Glenavon 1 Cliftonville 2 (R.Donnelly)

Delightful curling finish by R.Donnelly to bend the ball beyond a diving Taylor

59: SUB (Glenavon) - Marron on for Singleton. Another injury blow for Glenavon

50: R.Curran slips a pass behind the Glenavon backline but the angle is tight for R.Donnelly

H-T: Glenavon 1 Ciftonville 1

47: Stooping back-post header by Gormley off Foster's whipped cross but it proves wide

43: Doherty finds Gormley but the striker's shot from the edge of the box is straight at Taylor

42: Hall corner-kick across the face of goal but Singleton unable to gain a clean connection from a few yards out

34: Hall dangerous again but Cliftonville, although somewhat unconvincing, manage to clear his teasing cross

28: Immediate impact by Mitchell - a replacement for the injured Hamilton - as he shows strength to find Beggs, with Marshall eventually racing goalwards and curling just wide from the edge of the box

27: SUB (Glenavon) - Mitchell on for Hamilton

22: GOAL - Glenavon 1 (Hall) Cliftonville 1

A Brush miscue ends with Hamilton and Hall combining for the latter to fire home an equaliser

13: Glenavon then carve out an opening when Hamilton's disguised angled pass finds Jenkins but the angled shot is just past Brush's far post

13: Patient attacking play by Cliftonville involving Gormley and Doherty ends with an angled shot by Curran

3: GOAL - Glenavon 0 Cliftonville 1 (Gormley)

Glenavon squander a promising free-kick opportunity, with Cliftonville swift to break and Gormley slots home off Aaron Donnelly's pass

GLENAVON: Taylor, Larmour, Burns, Marshall, Hall, Harmon, Beggs, Singleton, Garrett, Jenkins, Hamilton.

Subs: Marron, Doyle, Mitchell, McCloskey, Murray, Hunter, Wearen

CLIFTONVILLE: Brush, Breen, Harney, C.Curran, R.Curran, R.Donnelly, Foster, Bagnall, Doherty, Gormley, A.Donnelly.

Subs: Dunne, McDermott, McKee, Wilson, Maguire, Casey, Gorman.

Referee: Keith Kennedy