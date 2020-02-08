HOW IT HAPPENED: Glenavon 2 Crusaders 1

Crusaders' Philip Lowry (left) competing with Sammy Clingan of Glenavon at Mourneview Park
Glenavon turned the tables on a first-half deficit to defeat Crusaders by 2-1 thanks to goals after the break from Josh Daniels and substitute Conor McCloskey.

F-T: Glenavon 2 Crusaders 1

86: GOAL - Glenavon 2 (McCloskey) Crusaders 1

Substitute McCloskey fires Glenavon in front four minutes after joining play with a low left-foot drive inside Doherty's left-hand post

85: Clingan's free-kick into the danger area is flicked on and Singleton's back-post header drops wide

83: YELLOW CARD (Crusaders) - Burns

82: SUBSTITUTE (Glenavon) - McCloskey on for Davidson

79: YELLOW CARD (Glenavon) - Davidson

75: SUBSTITUTE (Glenavon) - Jenkins on for Moorhouse

73: SUBSTITUTE (Crusaders) - Cushley on for Thompson

69: McGonigle attacks with pace along the left and drives into the box but his cutback cross is past Heatley at the far post

68: SUBSTITUTE (Glenavon) - Burns on for Harmon

67: GOAL - Glenavon 1 (Daniels) Crusaders 1

Tuffey's long ball from deep creates problems for the Crusaders backline in the strong wind and Daniels proves alert to nip in and capitalise on the confusion

57: Ambitious effort from a tight angle by McGonigle

56: Lowry unable to divert home from a great position after strong work by McGonigle

55: O'Rourke's free-kick is scooped over the bar by Heatley

50: YELLOW CARD (Crusaders) - Caddell

H-T: Glenavon 0 Crusaders 1

42: GOAL - Glenavon 0 Crusaders 1 (Heatley)

Heatley taps home off Caddell's headed knockdown after a deep cross by McGonigle

40: YELLOW CARDS (Glenavon/Crusaders) - Singleton and Thompson

27: For the second time inside a few minutes, Daniels and Purkis combine to create an opening on the right - with the former whipping over a great cross but Moorhouse is unable to gain a clean connection from a few yards

19: Purkis with another effort for Glenavon from inside the box but Doherty down to stop

19: Crusaders with a goal ruled out for offside

18: Forsythe's cross from the right is headed goalwards from a few yards by Owens but, under pressure, he is unable to gain the power to test Tuffey

9: Snapshot inside the area by Caddell but Tuffey behind it for a comfortable save

3: Clingan feeds the ball forward for Purkis but Doherty makes the stop for a corner-kick

GLENAVON: Tuffey, Larmour, Doyle, Daniels, Moorhouse, Harmon, Clingan, Purkis, Singleton, Birney, Davidson.

Subs: Taylor, Burns, Byrne, McCloskey, Beggs, Jenkins, Farren.

CRUSADERS: Doherty, Burns, Lowry, McGonigle, Caddell, Forsythe, O'Rourke, Owens, Brown, Thompson, Heatley.

Subs: O'Neill, Beverland, Cushley, Ruddy, McGinley, McElroy, Dummigan.

Referee: Jamie Robinson.