HOW IT HAPPENED: Glenavon 2 Crusaders 2

Paul McElroy's injury-time equaliser secured a share of the spoils for Crusaders in a 2-2 draw at Mourneview Park - with Jamie McGonigle putting the visitors into the lead before Glenavon efforts from Jordan Jenkins and Stephen Murray ahead of the final drama.

F-T: Glenavon 2 Crusaders 2

92: SUB (Glenavon) - O'Mahony on for Hall

91: GOAL - Glenavon 2 Crusaders 2 (McElroy)

McElroy with a last-gasp equaliser, racing in to convert off McGonigle's cross

88: Doherty makes a save as Beggs breaks, with Glenavon unable to take advantage of the extra numbers

87: Outstanding save by Taylor to deny Owens from a few yards as Crusaders push for an equaliser

85: GOAL - Glenavon 2 (Murray) Crusaders 1

Marshall and McCloskey carve out an opening, with the latter's shot blocked but Murray steering in the loose ball

83: SUB (Glenavon) - Murray on for Jenkins

78: SUB (Crusaders) - McElroy on for Hale

70: SUB (Glenavon) - McCloskey on for Hamilton

67: Hale feeds McGonigle but Caddell's slick strike from distance proves wide of the post

66: Another penalty shout by Glenavon but, once again, the referee ignores the appeals

62: SUBS (Crusaders) - Lowry and Caddell for Heatley and Thompson

61: GOAL - Glenavon 1 (Jenkins) Crusaders 1

Marshall whips over a cross to pick out Jenkins and he takes advantage of the space to find the net with a composed finish

60: Burns' surging run into the area ends with a cut-back pass but a miscue from Heatley results in the ball squirming wide from a promising position

52: Key interception by Beggs to track back with Burns after a flowing Crusaders attack

H-T: Glenavon 0 Crusaders 1

44: GOAL - Glenavon 0 Crusaders 1 (McGonigle)

Ruddy's floated free-kick is headed down by Owens and McGonigle drills home from a tight angle

39: Glenavon frustration as a penalty appeal - for a foul on Jenkins - is waved away by referee Shane Andrews

36: YELLOW CARD - Coates (Crusaders)

33: Clarke's free-kick from distance has Taylor only able to parry before Glenavon scramble clear

27: Hamilton involved on two occasions in quick succession, the first a flick that Marshall drives forward to collect - but Burns is over to nip away the ball in the box - before Glenavon win back possession and the player/manager's cross is headed out by a covering Clarke

24: Hamilton's flick into the penalty area offers a sight of goal for Jenkins but Coates and Doherty combine to clear up the threat

16: Clarke's free-kick into the packed penalty area is headed on to the underside of the crossbar by Larmour, leading to a scramble before the danger is cleared

12: Owens' flick allows Clarke to attack down the right but Harmon slides to block the low delivery

3: Taylor alert to stop the threat from Heatley off Thompson's pass

GLENAVON: Taylor, Larmour, Burns, Marshall, Hall, Harmon, Hamilton, Beggs, Singleton, Garrett, Jenkins

Subs: Matthews, Barr, O'Mahony, Murray, Hunter, Neill, McCloskey

CRUSADERS: Doherty, Burns, Beverland, Coates, McGonigle, Hale, Ruddy, J.Owens, Thompson, Heatley, Clarke

Subs: O'Neill, Lowry, Caddell, O'Rourke, K.Owens, McGinley, McElroy

Referee: Shane Andrews