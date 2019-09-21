HOW IT HAPPENED: Glenavon 3 Ballymena United 1

Glenavon recovered from Cathair Friel's early effort to secure full points on a 3-1 victory over Ballymena United thanks to Rhys Marshall, Steven McCullough's own goal and a Jordan Jenkins finish.

F-T: Glenavon 3 Ballymena United 1

89: GOAL - Glenavon 3 (Jenkins) Ballymena United 1

Murray and O'Mahony combine before the former's cross is guided home by Jenkins

82: McGrory's corner-kick is fired goalwards at the back post by Addis but Tuffey makes the save, then Murray blocks Kane's effort off the rebound

81: Winchester, Mayse and Millar combine to feed McCullough and his cross is steered just wide within moments of his introduction by substitute Kane

80: SUB (Glenavon) - Murray on for Mitchell

79: SUB (Ballymena United) - Kane on for Friel

79: SUB (Glenavon) - Jenkins on for Hall

66: Another Glenavon attack along the right ends with Marshall cutting the ball back but McCloskey's sidefoot shot drifts just the wrong side of the post

62: SUB (Ballymena United) - Lavery on for Carville

61: Another dangerous Harmon cross but Mitchell is unable to divert his powerful header goalwards on the run

57: GOAL - Glenavon 2 (McCullough OG) Ballymena United 1

Marshall feeds Harmon, who whips in a low cross that deflects home off the unfortunate McCullough

55: SUB (Glenavon) - McCloskey on for Daniels. Daniels limps off injured

50: Promising Ballymena attack as Winchester shows clever footwork in the box to feed the supporting Millar but he turns inside and the effort is blocked

49: McGrory opts for a low curling free-kick attempt that ends deflected then hooked goalwards without any real threat by Mayse

H-T: Glenavon 1 Ballymena United 1

31: Burns' cross from wide on the left has Glendinning scrambling back to push away on the backfoot

28: GOAL - Glenavon 1 (Marshall) Ballymena United 1

Crisp curling strike by Marshall from around the edge of the box after Daniels' cross is fed to the midfielder by O'Mahony

25: Vital interception by Addis to stop O'Mahony picking up Mitchell's flicked header. Doyle had earlier stepped in at a crucial time to edge the ball away from Millar in a dangerous position

21: Harmon's pass is collected inside the area by O'Mahony, with a shot on the turn pushed over by Glendinning

20: Neat control and turn on the edge of the box by Mitchell with his back to goal - but the shot is comfortable for Glendinning

10: GOAL - Glenavon 0 Ballymena United 1 (Friel)

Superb passing move as Ballymena cut open Glenavon, with Friel producing the finish after link-up play involving Millar, Mayse and Winchester

GLENAVON: Tuffey, Doyle, Daniels, Marshall, Mitchell, Hall, Burns, Singleton, Garrett, Harmon, O'Mahony.

Subs (not used): Larmour, Marron, Murray, Clingan, McCloskey, Jenkins, Wearan.

BALLYMENA UNITED: Glendinning, Addis, Mayse, Friel, McCullough, Carville, McGrory, Balmer, Winchester, Ervin, Millar.

Subs (not used): Williamson, Whiteside, McGinty, Kane, Kelly, Lavery, Warnock.

Referee: Steven Gregg.