How It Happened: Glentoran 0 Coleraine 1

Jamie Gloackin's goal straight from a corner was enough to give Coleraine all three points against Glentoran at a windswept Oval.

20: Gallagher quick free kick inside to Van Overbeek, but he fires wide of the target

22: Bradley is brought down in the box by Peers, penalty awarded

23: Bradley blasts his effort well over the bar from 12 yards

36: Good move sees Van Overbeek exchange passes with Nasseri before teeing up Gallagher, who blasts wide of the target

54: O'Donnell plays in Nixon. he cuts inside the box but his shot flashes wide of the target

57: McLaughlin chests ball down for Carson, his snap shot from the edge of the box is inches wide

64: Glackin's corner flies straight into the far corner of the net

71: Goal-saving tackle from Kane denies McLaughlin in front of goal after a great move

77: McLaughlin forces Antolovic into a save at his near post

90+3: McDaid glances a header over from Nasseri's cross

Glentoran: Antolovic, Kane, Peers, Gallagher, McDaid, McClean, Nasseri, Cowan (Crowe 46), Van Overbeek (O'Neill 79), Mitchell (Matulevicius 67) , Marron

Subs: Morris, Garrett, Pepper, O’Connor

Coleraine: Johns, Kane, Mullan, Canning, Lowry, Bradley (McLaughlin 30), Carson, O’Donnell, Glackin, Traynor, Nixon

Subs: Gallagher, Douglas, McConaghie, Parkhill, McGuckin, Fitzpatrick

Referee: Raymond Crangle