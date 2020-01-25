HOW IT HAPPENED: Linfield 8 Glenavon 1

Linfield fired eight goals past 10-man Glenavon on an afternoon that featured one red card, three penalty kicks and a string of talking points.
F-T: Linfield 8 Glenavon 1
92: GOAL - Linfield 8 (Callacher) Glenavon 1
Cooper with another driving run in injury-time and it ends with a ball to the back post for a sliding Callacher to convert
88: Ferguson protects Linfield's advantage with a save off Purkis' effort
79: GOAL - Linfield 7 (Cooper) Glenavon 1
Cooper drifts forward along the right in possession then bursts into the box and Tuffey is unable to keep out the low drive
66: Quinn's corner-kick is flicked goalwards by Millar but Harmon's defensive header hits off the bar
62: SUBSTITUTE (Glenavon): McCloskey on for Jenkins
61: SUBSTITUTES (Linfield): Quinn and Currie on for Stewart and Lavery
54: SUBSTITUTE (Glenavon): Larmour on for Doyle
53: GOAL - Linfield 6 (Stewart) Glenavon 1
Stewart sends Tuffey the wrong way off the penalty spot following handball awarded against Doyle
52: SUBSTITUTE (Linfield): McClean on for Mulgrew
50: YELLOW CARD (Glenavon): Singleton
47: Boyle sends Lavery clear of the offside trap but Tuffey, once again, makes the save
46: Linfield enjoy a bright start to the second half but Tuffey is alert to stop Cooper's near-post drive
H-T: Linfield 5 Glenavon 1
44: Tuffey with a smart save to deny Stewart after Cooper's sweeping pass from inside his own half released Millar
41: YELLOW CARD (Glenavon) - Jenkins
39: GOAL - Linfield 5 Glenavon 1 (Clingan)
Clingan with a clinical penalty kick after Doyle's clever run and pass released Snoddy and he was fouled inside the box
36: Patient passing by Glenavon around the edge of the Linfield area ends with Snoddy's sliderule pass behind but Purkis' low angled shot proves wide
34: GOAL - Linfield 5 (Clarke) Glenavon 0
Cooper's determined run ends with a cutback cross and, with Glenavon expecting a whistle for handball or that the ball had gone out, Clarke hooks home the deflected delivery
27: GOAL - Linfield 4 (Lavery) Glenavon 0
Lavery flicks home a Millar corner-kick with a glancing header inside the area
23: SUBSTITUTE (Glenavon): Clingan on for Byrne
21: RED CARD (Glenavon): Garrett. Glenavon, again, furious with the match officials as Garrett picks up a straight red card for, it appears, dissent
17: GOAL - Linfield 3 (Cooper) Glenavon 0
Cooper with a superb curling strike from outside the box against his former club, which nestled in the corner beyond Tuffey's full-stretch dive
15: GOAL - Linfield 2 (Millar) Glenavon 0
Millar converts the penalty following a foul on Fallon - with Glenavon furious given the build-up play continued with two balls on the pitch. Following a review of the footage, the foul appears outside the area
15: YELLOW CARD (Glenavon): Snoddy
11: YELLOW CARD (Glenavon): Birney
8: Millar attacks the open space on the left and finds Boyle unmarked in the area but the header clears the crossbar
5: GOAL - Linfield 1 (Fallon) Glenavon 0
Fallon alert to arrive in the box and finish after a Linfield attack down the right by Lavery, with the final delivery dropping courtesy of a deflection
LINFIELD: Ferguson, Robinson, Callacher, Cooper, Stewart, Millar, Lavery, Clarke, Fallon, Mulgrew, Boyle.
Subs: Moore, Shevlin, Kearns, McClean, Hery, Currie, Quinn.
GLENAVON: Tuffey, Doyle, Daniels, Byrne, Harmon, Purkis, Snoddy, Singleton, Garrett, Jenkins, Birney.
Subs: Larmour, Burns, Moorhouse, Clingan, McCloskey, Beggs, Davidson.
Referee: Ian McNabb