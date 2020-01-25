HOW IT HAPPENED: Linfield 8 Glenavon 1

Shayne Lavery celebrates finding the net in Linfield's defeat of Glenavon
Linfield fired eight goals past 10-man Glenavon on an afternoon that featured one red card, three penalty kicks and a string of talking points.

F-T: Linfield 8 Glenavon 1

92: GOAL - Linfield 8 (Callacher) Glenavon 1

Cooper with another driving run in injury-time and it ends with a ball to the back post for a sliding Callacher to convert

88: Ferguson protects Linfield's advantage with a save off Purkis' effort

79: GOAL - Linfield 7 (Cooper) Glenavon 1

Cooper drifts forward along the right in possession then bursts into the box and Tuffey is unable to keep out the low drive

66: Quinn's corner-kick is flicked goalwards by Millar but Harmon's defensive header hits off the bar

62: SUBSTITUTE (Glenavon): McCloskey on for Jenkins

61: SUBSTITUTES (Linfield): Quinn and Currie on for Stewart and Lavery

54: SUBSTITUTE (Glenavon): Larmour on for Doyle

53: GOAL - Linfield 6 (Stewart) Glenavon 1

Stewart sends Tuffey the wrong way off the penalty spot following handball awarded against Doyle

52: SUBSTITUTE (Linfield): McClean on for Mulgrew

50: YELLOW CARD (Glenavon): Singleton

47: Boyle sends Lavery clear of the offside trap but Tuffey, once again, makes the save

46: Linfield enjoy a bright start to the second half but Tuffey is alert to stop Cooper's near-post drive

H-T: Linfield 5 Glenavon 1

44: Tuffey with a smart save to deny Stewart after Cooper's sweeping pass from inside his own half released Millar

41: YELLOW CARD (Glenavon) - Jenkins

39: GOAL - Linfield 5 Glenavon 1 (Clingan)

Clingan with a clinical penalty kick after Doyle's clever run and pass released Snoddy and he was fouled inside the box

36: Patient passing by Glenavon around the edge of the Linfield area ends with Snoddy's sliderule pass behind but Purkis' low angled shot proves wide

34: GOAL - Linfield 5 (Clarke) Glenavon 0

Cooper's determined run ends with a cutback cross and, with Glenavon expecting a whistle for handball or that the ball had gone out, Clarke hooks home the deflected delivery

27: GOAL - Linfield 4 (Lavery) Glenavon 0

Lavery flicks home a Millar corner-kick with a glancing header inside the area

23: SUBSTITUTE (Glenavon): Clingan on for Byrne

21: RED CARD (Glenavon): Garrett. Glenavon, again, furious with the match officials as Garrett picks up a straight red card for, it appears, dissent

17: GOAL - Linfield 3 (Cooper) Glenavon 0

Cooper with a superb curling strike from outside the box against his former club, which nestled in the corner beyond Tuffey's full-stretch dive

15: GOAL - Linfield 2 (Millar) Glenavon 0

Millar converts the penalty following a foul on Fallon - with Glenavon furious given the build-up play continued with two balls on the pitch. Following a review of the footage, the foul appears outside the area

15: YELLOW CARD (Glenavon): Snoddy

11: YELLOW CARD (Glenavon): Birney

8: Millar attacks the open space on the left and finds Boyle unmarked in the area but the header clears the crossbar

5: GOAL - Linfield 1 (Fallon) Glenavon 0

Fallon alert to arrive in the box and finish after a Linfield attack down the right by Lavery, with the final delivery dropping courtesy of a deflection

LINFIELD: Ferguson, Robinson, Callacher, Cooper, Stewart, Millar, Lavery, Clarke, Fallon, Mulgrew, Boyle.

Subs: Moore, Shevlin, Kearns, McClean, Hery, Currie, Quinn.

GLENAVON: Tuffey, Doyle, Daniels, Byrne, Harmon, Purkis, Snoddy, Singleton, Garrett, Jenkins, Birney.

Subs: Larmour, Burns, Moorhouse, Clingan, McCloskey, Beggs, Davidson.

Referee: Ian McNabb