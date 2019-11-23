HOW IT HAPPENED: Portadown 2 Loughgall 1

Portadown bounced back from Peter Campbell's second-half goal to secure three derby points and protect top spot in the Bluefin Sport Championship table thanks to Aaron Duke and Conal McGrandles.
F-T: Portadown 2 Loughgall 1
91: YELLOW CARD (Portadown) - Bonis
88: Campbell's free-kick is flicked on but Kerr can only steer over racing in at the back post
85: SUB (Loughgall) - Douglas on for Gibson
84: GOAL - Portadown 2 (McGrandles) Loughgall 1
McKenna's ambitious free-kick creates problems for Buchanan, who can only tip it on to the crossbar, with Duke firing the loose ball across and McGrandles diverting home
82: YELLOW CARD (Loughgall) - Lyttle
80: YELLOW CARD (Portadown) - McKenna
80: YELLOW CARD (Loughgall) - Campbell
78: Bonis meets Crane's searching cross from deep but his header lacks the power to test Buchanan
76: SUB (Loughgall) - Hoey on for Malone
74: YELLOW CARD (Loughgall) - Malone
71: YELLOW CARD (Portadown) - McGrandles
70: SUB (Portadown) - Carmichael on for Salley
69: GOAL - Portadown 1 (Duke) Loughgall 1
Buchanan out to the edge of the area to gather Wilson's cross but, under pressure from Bonis, he's unable to claim and Duke's looping header finds the empty net
67: SUB (Loughgall) - Dallas on for McCullough
63: McCullough close to extending the Loughgall lead but his low shot from a tight angle drifts just wide
61: Campbell attacks the Portadown backline and creates space but his drive is the wrong side of the post
60: SUBS (Portadown) - Duke and Lavery on for Ferris and Tipton
53: GOAL - Portadown 0 Loughgall 1 (Campbell)
Real desire by Campbell to force home a Malone ball into the box with a stooping header under pressure
46: Campbell with the first effort of the second half but his drive lacks the power to trouble Edwards
H-T: Portadown 0 Loughgall 0
45: Campbell picks out Gibson on the edge of the area but his shot clears the crossbar
40: Malone's free-kick drifts to the back post and Campbell fires goalwards from a tight angle, with the ball deflecting off Wilson
34: YELLOW CARD (Loughgall) - Ferris
33: Delightful curling pass by Salley and Bonis is sharp to meet it at the back post and drill across the face of goal - but Portadown unable to gain a final touch
22: Scott meets a loose ball with a crisp drive but Edwards is behind the effort
16: Ferguson finds Ferris and his cross is steered by Gibson into Campbell's path, with the latter twisting and turning inside the box but Portadown manage to cut out the threat
15: Teasing cross by Crane - after good work from McGrandles - but the delivery is just beyond a stretching Bonis
3: Campbell reacts first as Portadown appear to stop in anticipation of the whistle, with Edwards racing out and alert
1: McKenna's fk is knocked goalwards by Bonis and Salley attacks but Buchanan is out to smother
PORTADOWN: Edwards, Crane, Finnegan, McKenna, Salley, McGrandles, Tipton, Wilson, McNally, Ferris, Bonis.
Subs: Lavery, Duke, Glackin, Carmichael, McCullough.
LOUGHGALL: Buchanan, Kerr, Scott, Brennan, Lyttle, Ferguson, Malone, McCullough, Ferris, Gibson, Campbell.
Subs: Smith, Hoey, Dallas, Douglas, Rea.
Referee: Declan Hassan