HOW IT HAPPENED: Portadown 2 Loughgall 1

Portadown bounced back from Peter Campbell's second-half goal to secure three derby points and protect top spot in the Bluefin Sport Championship table thanks to Aaron Duke and Conal McGrandles.

F-T: Portadown 2 Loughgall 1

Portadown manager Matthew Tipton

91: YELLOW CARD (Portadown) - Bonis

88: Campbell's free-kick is flicked on but Kerr can only steer over racing in at the back post

85: SUB (Loughgall) - Douglas on for Gibson

84: GOAL - Portadown 2 (McGrandles) Loughgall 1

McKenna's ambitious free-kick creates problems for Buchanan, who can only tip it on to the crossbar, with Duke firing the loose ball across and McGrandles diverting home

82: YELLOW CARD (Loughgall) - Lyttle

80: YELLOW CARD (Portadown) - McKenna

80: YELLOW CARD (Loughgall) - Campbell

78: Bonis meets Crane's searching cross from deep but his header lacks the power to test Buchanan

76: SUB (Loughgall) - Hoey on for Malone

74: YELLOW CARD (Loughgall) - Malone

71: YELLOW CARD (Portadown) - McGrandles

70: SUB (Portadown) - Carmichael on for Salley

69: GOAL - Portadown 1 (Duke) Loughgall 1

Buchanan out to the edge of the area to gather Wilson's cross but, under pressure from Bonis, he's unable to claim and Duke's looping header finds the empty net

67: SUB (Loughgall) - Dallas on for McCullough

63: McCullough close to extending the Loughgall lead but his low shot from a tight angle drifts just wide

61: Campbell attacks the Portadown backline and creates space but his drive is the wrong side of the post

60: SUBS (Portadown) - Duke and Lavery on for Ferris and Tipton

53: GOAL - Portadown 0 Loughgall 1 (Campbell)

Real desire by Campbell to force home a Malone ball into the box with a stooping header under pressure

46: Campbell with the first effort of the second half but his drive lacks the power to trouble Edwards

H-T: Portadown 0 Loughgall 0

45: Campbell picks out Gibson on the edge of the area but his shot clears the crossbar

40: Malone's free-kick drifts to the back post and Campbell fires goalwards from a tight angle, with the ball deflecting off Wilson

34: YELLOW CARD (Loughgall) - Ferris

33: Delightful curling pass by Salley and Bonis is sharp to meet it at the back post and drill across the face of goal - but Portadown unable to gain a final touch

22: Scott meets a loose ball with a crisp drive but Edwards is behind the effort

16: Ferguson finds Ferris and his cross is steered by Gibson into Campbell's path, with the latter twisting and turning inside the box but Portadown manage to cut out the threat

15: Teasing cross by Crane - after good work from McGrandles - but the delivery is just beyond a stretching Bonis

3: Campbell reacts first as Portadown appear to stop in anticipation of the whistle, with Edwards racing out and alert

1: McKenna's fk is knocked goalwards by Bonis and Salley attacks but Buchanan is out to smother

PORTADOWN: Edwards, Crane, Finnegan, McKenna, Salley, McGrandles, Tipton, Wilson, McNally, Ferris, Bonis.

Subs: Lavery, Duke, Glackin, Carmichael, McCullough.

LOUGHGALL: Buchanan, Kerr, Scott, Brennan, Lyttle, Ferguson, Malone, McCullough, Ferris, Gibson, Campbell.

Subs: Smith, Hoey, Dallas, Douglas, Rea.

Referee: Declan Hassan