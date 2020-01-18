How It Happened: Warrenpoint Town 0 Coleraine 4

It was the Jamie Glackin show as he scored a sublime hat-trick to secure the win for Coleraine before Matthew Fitzpatrick scored the fourth on his full debut.
4: Great tackle from Wallace to deny Bradley after he raced in on goal
14: Bradley crosses for Fitzpatrick, but his header is saved
17: Doherty free kick deflected on to his own post by Wallace
20: Great run by Glackin, but Wallace gets back in to deny him with a great tackle
29: Scannell has a shot from outside the box saved by Johns
35: Great run by Doyle who tees up an unmarked O'Sullivan, but his shot is superbly saved by Johns
37: Carson's clever dinked pass releases Glackin, who produces a sublime lob to beat Byrne for the opener
43: Traynor header from Bradley's cross saved by Byrne
47: Byrne produces a double save to deny Bradley and Doherty in quick succession
58: Byrne produces another great block to deny Carson after he had latched on to bradley's flick on
67: Long throw only half cleared to the edge of the box and Glackin lashes a volley into the top corner
74: Glackin picks up a pass and races clear before slotting past Byrne for his hat-trick
76: Fitzpatrick grabs a goal on his full debut with a cool dinked finish over Byrne
80: Byrne gets down well to save from Doherty
86: Deasy picks up a second yellow for a foul on Traynor and is dismissed