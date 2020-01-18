How It Happened: Warrenpoint Town 0 Coleraine 4

It was the Jamie Glackin show as he scored a sublime hat-trick to secure the win for Coleraine before Matthew Fitzpatrick scored the fourth on his full debut.

4: Great tackle from Wallace to deny Bradley after he raced in on goal

14: Bradley crosses for Fitzpatrick, but his header is saved

17: Doherty free kick deflected on to his own post by Wallace

20: Great run by Glackin, but Wallace gets back in to deny him with a great tackle

29: Scannell has a shot from outside the box saved by Johns

35: Great run by Doyle who tees up an unmarked O'Sullivan, but his shot is superbly saved by Johns

37: Carson's clever dinked pass releases Glackin, who produces a sublime lob to beat Byrne for the opener

43: Traynor header from Bradley's cross saved by Byrne

47: Byrne produces a double save to deny Bradley and Doherty in quick succession

58: Byrne produces another great block to deny Carson after he had latched on to bradley's flick on

67: Long throw only half cleared to the edge of the box and Glackin lashes a volley into the top corner

74: Glackin picks up a pass and races clear before slotting past Byrne for his hat-trick

76: Fitzpatrick grabs a goal on his full debut with a cool dinked finish over Byrne

80: Byrne gets down well to save from Doherty

86: Deasy picks up a second yellow for a foul on Traynor and is dismissed