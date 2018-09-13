How NI and Man United icon George Best is rated in FIFA 19

We're all agreed that George Best is the greatest player ever to play football, right?

These are the FIFA 19 ratings for Northern Ireland players



The Northern Ireland and Manchester United legend's name still echoes around Windsor Park and Old Trafford on match days and he's rightly been granted icon status in the new FIFA 19 game.

Here's how the late, great 'Belfast Boy' ranks in the popular computer game, according to ratings leaked on FutWiz.com.

His overall rating stands at 93. He scores 93 for pace, 94 for his mesmeric dribbling skills, 91 for shooting, 58 for defending, 84 for his passing ability, 71 for his physicality.

Brazil star Pele rates at an overall score of 97 and Maradona comes in at 95.

