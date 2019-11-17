How the Northern Ireland players rated against Holland

Northern Ireland player ratings from Saturday’s 0-0 draw:

Bailey Peacock-Farrell - Had little to do during the first half, but was alert to beat away a header from Ryan Babel just before the hour. 7/10

Corry Evans - Almost crafted an early goal after chasing down a clearance from Dutch keeper Jasper Cillessen and continued to work hard. 7

Craig Cathcart - Made some important interceptions and had to be alert against Babel’s threat in the air. 7

Jonny Evans - Saw an early header drop wide and helped keep the rearguard in shape. 7

Jamal Lewis - Kept close tracks on a fluid Dutch frontline and also provided an attacking outlet on the overlap. 7

Paddy McNair - Produced some great deliveries which warranted a better final touch in the six-yard box. 7

Steven Davis - Northern Ireland captain tried to put his horrible first-half penalty miss behind him and the Rangers midfielder did settle again as the match went on. 7

George Saville - Saw a shot from a free-kick blocked during the hosts’ fast start and his pressure in the six-yard box had forced the penalty for handball. 7

Stuart Dallas - Covered plenty of ground. The Leeds man was pushed further forwards during the second half before later dropping unto the back four again. 6

Josh Magennis - Glanced an early header wide and also nodded over at the start of the second. 6

Gavin Whyte - Showed plenty of endeavour and was still full of running late on as he tried to find a key pass in the final third. 6

Substitutes

Michael Smith - Was sent on to help shore up the Northern Ireland backline for the final half-hour and made some strong challenges. 6

Niall McGinn - Introduced as an attacking change, but little opportunity to make an impact in the final third. 6

Jordan Thompson - Came in to try to freshen up a reshuffled side for the closing stages as the Dutch stood firm. 6