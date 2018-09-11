HOW THEY RATED: Northern Ireland player marks from Belfast

Northern Ireland saw off Israel 3-0 at the National Stadium at Windsor Park on Tuesday night.

Goals from Steven Davis, Stuart Dallas and Gavin Whyte sealed the win for Michael O'Neill's side.

And are the players ratings from the match.

Trevor Carson: Did what he had to do and never really troubled. 6/10

Jamal Lewis: Looks lively and likes to get forward.One for the future. 7/10

Jonny Evans: The usual from Jonny. Cool and composed from the Leicester City defender. 7/10

George Saville: Linked up the play well and lovely ball in for Dallas goal. Missed good chance in second half. 7/10

Steven Davis: Scored a lovely goal in the 13th minute to open his side's account. Southampton must be some team if he's not starting.8/10

Corry Evans: Kept things simple and got the job done but was taken off at half-time. 6/10

Stuart Dallas: Always on the move and would be a nightmare to play against. Got the second goal from a Saville cross. 8/10

Jordan Jones: Looked pacey and tried to get involved before being taken off. 6/10

addy McNair: Looked good at right-back and delivery was good.Moved to midfield in second half when Saville went off. 7/10

Craig Cathcart: Put Saturday's mixed bag behind him in first half. Solid 7/10

Will Grigg: Put himself about in first half but no real sight of goal. 6/10

Oliver Norwood on for Corry Evans (45mins): Did well when he came on. Steady and protected the back four as Lewis and McNair bombed down the flanks. 6/10

Gavin Whyte on for Jones (65 mins): Scored with his first touch on his debut - will be a happy boy.7/10

Conor Washington on for Grigg (65mins): Worked hard and tried to get involved. Had two good chances at the death. 6/10

Michael Smith on for Saville (71 mins): Tucked in well at right back but under no pressure 6/10

Shane Ferguson on for Dallas (77mins): Was busy but saw little of the ball 6/10.