Hrvoje Plum and Marijan Antolovic extend their stay with Glentoran

Glentoran have been handed a major boost with the news that influential duo Hrvoje Plum and Marijan Antolovic have extended their contracts with the club.

Plum, who moved to The Oval in the summer, has been a key player for Mick McDermott's side.

The 26-year old has scored 13 goals already this term including a number of spectacular set-piece strikes.

The Croatian has agreed to extended his current deal with the club until 2021.

Goalkeeper Antolovic has also been a regular started since joining the Glens in the summer.

He has made 25 appearances for the club so far helping them climb the Danske Bank Premiership table.