Huddersfield Town appoint former Northern Ireland international Michael Duff as new head coach
The former Northern Ireland international replaces Andre Breitenreiter, who left the club last week after their relegation to League One was confirmed.
Duff started his managerial career with Cheltenham before leading Barnsley to last year’s League One play-off final. He left his last job at Swansea in December.
Huddersfield chairman Kevin Nagle said: “Preparation for the new season is critical, and we are excited to have Michael join us in good time for the campaign ahead.
“We have huge ambitions both on and off the pitch, and every discussion we have held with Michael has given us confidence that he not only shares those same goals, but knows what it means to represent Huddersfield Town.
“I look forward to moving on together in Sky Bet League One with Michael, who has a track record that speaks for itself at this level.”
