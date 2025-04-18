Jack McAfee (right) from Belfast had a memorable night at Old Trafford as Manchester United enjoyed a thrilling comeback against Lyon

A local Manchester United fan has described how he nearly "passed out" in his celebrations after the Red Devils' memorable comeback against Lyon in the Europa League.

The Premier League giants reached the last-four of the competition on Thursday night after a dramatic night of action at Old Trafford.

After the first-leg finished 2-2 in France, United looked like enjoying a comfortable passage through to the semi-final as goals from Manuel Ugarte and Diogo Dalot had the hosts firmly in the box-seat at the interval.

However, United - who have been prone to conceding soft goals - then let that lead slip in the second-half as Corentin Tolisso and Nicolas Tagliafico netted in a seven-minute spell.

United were handed a boost as Tolisso was sent-off for a second yellow card, yet it was the French side who hit twice in extra-time to put themselves seemingly out-of-touch through Rayan Cherki and Alexandre Lacazette.

Supporters were then heading for the exits but United somehow kept their season alive with three goals in a quite unimaginable last seven minutes.

Bruno Fernandes made it 4-3 from the spot and then the 'Theatre of Dreams' erupted when Kobbie Mainoo's strike looked like sending the tie to extra-time.

But the action wasn't done there as makeshift striker Harry Maguire headed in to cue absolute bedlam in the stands.

"I had every form of emotion after that," said Belfast man Jack McAfee.

"The game had everything; the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.

"Even at 2-0 up, I didn't feel like the game was over as United can't hold onto a lead.

"It's without doubt the best game I've ever been to and I've never seen anything like it.

"I've got to be honest, when Lyon went 4-2 up I thought it was over but thankfully Bruno made it 4-3 and then the rest is history."

So, what did Jack do when Maguire slotted home a header with virtually the last action of the game?

He replied: "I nearly passed out and all I could see was limbs flying everywhere.

"I've never heard an atmosphere like it, even from the first minute, me and my friend were pitchside and it felt even louder."

United will now face Athletic Bilbao in the semi-final, whilst fellow English side Tottenham Hotspur lock horns with Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt.

"Bilbao made hard work of Rangers in the quarter-final, so I'm confident United can get to the final," Jack added.