Linfield have confirmed that striker Robbie McDaid has agreed a one-year contract extension with the club.

The 28-year-old will remain at Windsor Park until the end of the 2025/26 campaign after originally signing from Big Two rivals Glentoran in July 2022.

McDaid suffered a serious knee injury in February 2023 but has since returned to first-team duties as he helped David Healy’s men regain the Gibson Cup for the 57th time.

Speaking about his new deal, McDaid told Linfield’s official website: “I’m delighted to get a new contract, it’s the only place I wanted to be. I have a bit of a chip on my shoulder, I want to prove a point.

"I have to show people what I can do and a good pre-season will help me with that but I’m just so happy to get another year.”

Blues boss David Healy praised McDaid for his “professionalism” as he aims to get his career firmly back on track following his horror injury.

“Robbie has shown immense professionalism during his time at the club,” he added.

“It hasn’t been easy for him with the injuries he has had over the past couple of years but he has set an example to every player at this club of the resilience it takes to overcome these set-backs.

"Robbie has unfinished business at the club and has shown in glimpses what he will bring next season and I look forward to having him back fighting fit for pre-season.”