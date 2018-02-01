Ibrahimovic agrees deal to join LA Galaxy | Roma drop interest in Daley Blind | Barcelona target Bayern Munich’s David Alaba

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has agreed a deal to join LA Galaxy from Manchester United and will travel to America for the start of the MLS season in March. (L’Equipe)

Leicester City’s Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez is “depressed” that a proposed move to Manchester City didn’t go through. (Sky Sports)

Crystal Palace offered £16m for French defender Ibrahim Amadou, but Lille refused to sell. (Sky Sports)

Roma dropped their interest in Manchester United’s Daley Blind after the Red Devils demanded the Serie A club sign the Dutch defender on a permanent deal. (Daily Express)

Runaway La Liga leaders Barcelona are targeting a move for Bayern Munich’s David Alaba. (AS)

Southampton will make a fresh bid to sign winger Quincy Promes from Spartak Moscow in the summer, after a £25m deadline day deal broke down. (Daily Mail)

West Ham had a bid for Krasnodar striker Fyodor Smolov rejected after the player announced he wanted to stay in Russia. (The Guardian)

Arsenal new boy Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says he is “really happy to join Miki in the team” after being reunited with his old Borussia Dortmund team-mate Henrikh Mkhitaryan. (Daily Mail)