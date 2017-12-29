ICE HOCKEY: Belfast Giants are seven-up against Edinburgh Capitals

The Stena Line Belfast Giants got back to winning ways with a 7-2 win over the Edinburgh Capitals in the Belfast sides’ first outing at home in 11 games.

Five goals in the final period gave the Giants a deserved win at The SSE Arena last night over a stubborn Capitals side and keep them second in the Elite League.

The Giants opened the scoring thanks to a powerplay strike from Brendan Connolly, assisted by Spiro Goulakos and Cole Jarrett at 9:30.

Sebastien Sylvestre doubled the Giants lead at 16:34, assisted by Colin Shields.

The visitors got their middle period off to the best possible start when Ainars Podzins scored on the powerplay at 22:25.

The Capitals netted again in the second period at 8:43 as Sergei Banashkov grabbed the equaliser.

The Giants took things up a gear in the final 20 minutes, with Darcy Murphy getting the scoring undnerway.

Jim Vandermeer made it 4-2 soon after with a fine strike from the blue line at 51:23, assisted by Steve Saviano. Sebastien Sylvestre extended the Giants lead to three goals at 53:37 with a powerplay effort, assisted by Brendan Connolly and Spiro Goulakos.

Colin Shields grabbed the sixth goal of the night for Belfast at 55:48, assisted by Sebastien Sylvestre and Cole Jarrett. Spiro Goulakos rounded off the scoring with a slapshot goal.