IFA won’t back proposed All-Island League plan

Clubs from Northern Ireland will not be permitted to take part in a proposed All-Island league, the Irish Football Association announced on Thursday.

Businessman Kieran Lucid had been looking to forge a cross-border league competition, but the Irish FA says the Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL), set up in 2013, serves the best interests of clubs.

Last week, several Irish League clubs attended an information evening about the proposals in Dundalk.

The proposals centred on an all-island Premier Division of 14 teams, with two 10-team regional leagues below it.

However, Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson said: “NIFL has gone from strength to strength since its inception in 2013 and continues to attract increased sponsorship and funding.

“The present distribution model, unanimously agreed by all clubs, ensures all 12 teams in the Danske Bank Premiership benefit from the prize fund.

“This has created a balanced league which has seen a substantial increase in attendances, awareness and television coverage.

“UEFA competition places, prize monies and youth solidarity funding are important to our clubs and we do not wish to put these in question.”

Nelson said the proposals from Lucid were “highly speculative” and lacked “specificity or guarantees”.

The Irish FA chief said his organisation was keen to continue and improve cross-border cup competitions and that he “greatly valued” his organisation’s relationship with the Football Association of Ireland.