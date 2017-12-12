IN FULL: Irish Cup fifth round draw

Linfield - and Andy Waterworth - grabbed the spotlight in last season’s Tennent’s Irish Cup final thanks to a 3-0 success over Coleraine.
And the Blues joined 31 rival clubs in today’s fifth-round draw. Find out which team your club has been paired with.
Ties scheduled for Saturday, January 6 are as follows:
Loughgall v PSNI
Lisburn Distillery v Coleraine
Carrick Rangers v Glenavon
Larne v Dergview
Maiden City v Crusaders (at Seaview)
Queen’s University v Dundela
Cliftonville v Warrenpoint
Newry City v H&W Welders
Portadown v Ballyclare Comrades
Dungannon Swifts v Limavady United
Glebe Rangers v Linfield (at Windsor Park)
Knockbreda v Institute
Ballinamallard United v Immaculata
Lurgan Celtic v Glentoran
Moyola Park v Ballymena United (at Showgrounds)
Ards v Crumlin Star