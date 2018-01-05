IN FULL: Irish Cup fifth-round ties

The fifth round of the Irish Cup is always a special day in the local football calendar and this weekend should prove no different.
Here's a full list of the ties scheduled for Saturday, January 6 are as follows:
Loughgall v PSNI
Lisburn Distillery v Coleraine
Larne v Dergview
Maiden City v Crusaders (at Seaview)
Queen’s University v Dundela
Cliftonville v Warrenpoint
Newry City v H&W Welders
Portadown v Ballyclare Comrades
Dungannon Swifts v Limavady United
Glebe Rangers v Linfield (at Windsor Park)
Knockbreda v Institute
Ballinamallard United v Immaculata
Lurgan Celtic v Glentoran
Moyola Park v Ballymena United (at Showgrounds)
Ards v Crumlin Star