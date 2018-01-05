IN FULL: Irish Cup fifth-round ties

The fifth round of the Irish Cup is always a special day in the local football calendar and this weekend should prove no different.

Here's a full list of the ties scheduled for Saturday, January 6 are as follows:

Loughgall v PSNI

Lisburn Distillery v Coleraine

Carrick Rangers v Glenavon

Larne v Dergview

Maiden City v Crusaders (at Seaview)

Queen’s University v Dundela

Cliftonville v Warrenpoint

Newry City v H&W Welders

Portadown v Ballyclare Comrades



Dungannon Swifts v Limavady United

Glebe Rangers v Linfield (at Windsor Park)

Knockbreda v Institute

Ballinamallard United v Immaculata

Lurgan Celtic v Glentoran



Moyola Park v Ballymena United (at Showgrounds)

Ards v Crumlin Star

