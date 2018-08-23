IN FULL: Northern Ireland squad named for Bosnia Nations League clash and Israel friendly

Northern Ireland manager has today named his squad for the forthcoming inaugural Nations League clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina and the friendly against Israel.
Here's the squad in full.
Goalkeepers: Michael McGovern (Norwich City); Trevor Carson (Motherwell); Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Leeds)
Defenders: Gareth McAuley (unattached); Aaron Hughes (Heart of Midlothian); Gareth McAuley (unattached); Jonny Evans (Leicester City); Craig Cathcart (Watford); Conor McLaughlin (Millwall); Paddy McNair (Middlesborough); Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian); Jamal Lewis (Norwich City).
Midfielders: Steven Davis (Southampton); Niall McGinn (Aberdeen); Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United, loan); Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers); Shane Ferguson (Millwall); Stuart Dallas (Leeds); George Saville (Millwall); Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock).
Forwards: Kyle Lafferty (Rangers); Josh Magennis (Bolton Wanderers); Jamie Ward (Nottingham Forest); Conor Washington (QPR); Liam Boyce (Burton Albion); Will Grigg (Wigan Athletic).