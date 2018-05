A band of Northern Ireland’s faithful Green and White Army made the 4,000-mile trip to Panama to back their team as part of the international side’s Central America tour.

They watched on as Michael O’Neill’s men battled the stifling humidity to claim a 0-0 draw with the hosts, who received a spectacular send-off ahead of their first ever World Cup.

