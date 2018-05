Today we gave you, the fans, the chance to vote for your Irish League team of the season - and you didn’t disappoint!

Based on a shortlist drawn up by our football writers around a 4-4-2 formation, you made your picks in nets, defence, midfield and attack (we’ve added in the subs).

And now we can reveal who made the cut in our readers’ team of the year.

Click on the link or image above to launch the team selection gallery.