IN PICTURES: SuperCupNI opening parade and Monday’s fixtures

The SuperCupNI’s main competitions kick off today after a colourful opening parade in Coleraine.

Clubs and teams from around the world will compete in the Premier, Junior and Minor sections.

Click on the link or image above to launch our gallery from Sunday’s parade.

SuperCupNI fixtures: Monday, July 23

PREMIER

Desportes Iquique v Ichifuna, The Showgrounds, Ballymena, 1.30pm

GPS v Edmonton FC, The Warren, Portstewart, 2pm

Club America v Co Tyrone, The Showgrounds, Coleraine, 2pm

Partick Thistle v Right to Dream, Broughshane, 3pm

Serie B Italia v Co Armagh, The Showgrounds, Ballymena, 5pm

First Choice Soccer v Otago, Parker Avenue, Portrush, 5pm

National Select NI v Co Fermanagh, The Warren, Portstewart, 5pm

Vendee v Co Londonderry, Scroggy Road, Limavady, 5pm

Co Antrim v GO Audax, Riada Stadium, Ballymoney, 7pm

Newcastle United v Co Down, The Showgrounds, Ballymena, 7pm

JUNIOR

Chivas v Co Antrim, Anderson Park, Coleraine, noon

Plymouth Argyle v Co Fermanagh, Broughshane, noon

Charlton Athletic v Co Down, Riada, Ballymoney, 1.30pm

Strikers v North Dublin Schools, Clough, Ballymena, 3pm

Southampton v Co Tyrone, Anderson Park, Coleraine, 3.30pm

Colina v Dundalk Schools, Riada, Ballymoney, 4pm

Global Premier v Cherry Orchard, Castlerock, 5pm

Rangers v Club NI, Scroggy Rd, Limavady, 7pm

Leeds United v Co Armagh, Seahaven, Portstewart, 7pm

Manchester United v Co Londonderry, The Showgrounds, Coleraine, 7.30pm

MINOR

Portadown v West Ham United, Ulster University, Coleraine, 11am

Dungannon Swifts v Coleraine, Ulster University, Coleraine, 11am

Bertie Peacock Youths v Reeds, Ulster University, Coleraine, Noon

Greenisland v Ballinamallard United, Ulster University, Coleraine, 2pm

Glenavon v Glentoran, Ulster University, Coleraine, 2.30pm

Linfield v St Johnstone, Ulster University, Coleraine, 3pm