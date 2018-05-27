Injured Mo Salah: I'm a fighter ... despite the odds, I'm confident I'll be at the World Cup

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is "confident" he will be available for this summer's World Cup with Egypt after suffering a shoulder injury in the Champions League final.

The Reds' 44-goal top scorer was forced off midway through the first half of Saturday's 3-1 defeat against Real Madrid due to the problem sustained in a tangle with Sergio Ramos.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp feared the issue could rule Salah out of the World Cup, which starts in just under three weeks, but the player has posted a positive message on Twitter.

"It was a very tough night, but I'm a fighter. Despite the odds, I'm confident that I'll be in Russia to make you all proud," the 25-year-old posted.

"Your love and support will give me the strength I need."

The match was goalless at that stage, although Klopp's side were in the ascendancy.

Liverpool's players struggled to adjust and Real took advantage, eventually running out winners partly thanks to two errors by goalkeeper Loris Karius and a stunning overhead kick by Gareth Bale.

Reds midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum admitted the injury to Salah so early in the contest affected their performance.

"I think it was a big blow for us, it seemed like a big blow for us the way the way we reacted after his injury," said Wijnaldum.

"I think when he was on the pitch we did it well for 25 minutes but (after the injury) there was less than before.

"Those things happen and we had to deal with it but it was difficult."

Asked what Klopp said at half-time, the Holland international added: "He said that it looked like we were devastated about Mo but we had to let it go and change because it could not change.

"Sometimes those things happen in football. It is hugely frustrating but we can't change it."

Egypt's team doctor Mohamed Abou El-Ela said in a statement that, according to information from Liverpool's medical staff, Salah has sustained only ligament damage and he remained optimistic he would still feature in the World Cup.

Goalkeeper Karius will have to live with his mistakes "for the rest of his life" after the German's blunders cost the Reds any chance of victory, according to former Liverpool goalkeeper Ray Clemence.

An initial error handed the first goal to Karim Benzema before Karius' second mistake allowed Bale to grab his second of the night in the 82nd minute and effectively seal a 13th European title for the Spanish side.

Clemence, who was in goal for Liverpool's first three European Cup wins including the 1-0 victory over Real in 1981, told BBC Radio Five Live's Sportsweek programme: "He's made two horrendous errors at vital times in the game and he has to live with that.

"He's got the whole summer to think about it and when you make mistakes in massive games like that they will be with you for the rest of your life, because people will remember them and keep reminding you of them."