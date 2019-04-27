Glentoran 3-1 Institute

The Glens made two changes to their side which drew with Warrenpoint Town in mid-week, with William Garrett and Christopher Paul Gallagher replacing Calum Birney and Steven Gordon, who both dropped to the bench.

As for the visitors they to made two changes from their team, which defeated Newry City on Tuesday night, with Gareth Brown and Paul Smith starting in place of Jamie Dunne and Thomas McBride, who both were among the substitutes.

The game took place on a awful Oval surface, which had only just passed an early morning pitch inspection.

The home side should missed a golden chance on 11 minutes as Nathan Kerr’s right wing cross found Robbie McDaid, but the striker headed wide from 10 yards.

Minutes later a Curtis Allen free-kick deflected straight into Gallagher’s path but his strike from the edge of the box, was diverted wide.

Glentoran should have done better on 23 minutes when a super passing move ended with John Herron's flick finding Darren Murray, but he blasted well over when in space inside the box.

Just after the half hour mark Murray went even closer, but his shot on the turn from 20 yards, whistled just past Gallagher's left hand post.

Soon after the woodwork came to ’Stute’s rescue as Kerr’s pile driver from 20 yards, which again had Gallagher beaten, rattled the post.

Moments later another high ball into the ’Stute box caused problems but Caoimhin Bonner did well to block Herron’s close range strike, which was goal bound.

Glentoran: Morris, Kirk, Peers, Garrett, Kane; Herron, Pepper, Gallagher; Allen, Murray, McDaid.

Institute: Gallagher, Morrow, Bonner, D Curry, McLaughlin; Moorehead, Doherty, Jarvis, Brown; McCready, Smith.

Referee: Jamie Robinson (Lurgan).