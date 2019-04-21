Institute appoint John Quigg as new manager

John Quigg is delighted to return to his old club Institute as their new manager.

Quigg, who only recently left Derry City's youth academy, takes his first steps into the senior management game and is likely to be in the 'Stute dug-out for Tuesday night's game against Newry City.

Interim boss Kevin Doherty, who is currently in Portugal, may stay on as Quigg's number two, while it's also believed that Eddie Seydak will join the club to run the youth set-up.

The 52-year-old, who watched Institute lose to Ards at the Brandywell yesterday, has already started to plan for next season as he looks to strengthen his squad, in fact earlier today he watched Inishowen side Glengad defeat Home Farm in the FAI Cup.

"I'm over the moon to be Institute's new manager, it's a club I know very well, having finished my playing career there and I can't wait to get going," he stated.

"I went and watched Glengad today and I'll be watching games every Saturday and Sunday over the next few months before we start pre-season, to see if I can unearth another Ronan Doherty, Ronan Wilson, Caoimhin Bonner or Jake Morrow.

"At the end of the day Ronan Doherty came from Cockhill last year and people were wondering would he be able to make the step up to Irish League and he has been one of the best players in the league, so it's my job to try and find another Ronan Doherty.

"I will use every avenue and every resource to try and strengthen our squad for next season, from firstly Institute's youth set-up, to Derry City's under teams, to Ulster Senior League players.

"I have worked for over a decade with young players at Derry City and I know that Institute have always been about giving young players a chance, so I have no problems whatsoever in giving a 17 or 18 year old a chance, look if they are good enough they're old enough."

Institute are eighth in the Danske Bank Premiership and have secured their top-flight status for next season.