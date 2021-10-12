Institute boss Brian Donaghey realistic about Linfield task in BetMcLean League Cup tie

Institute's Cormac Burke is struggling with a toe injury.

Donaghey wants his young squad to relish the whole experience but also concedes that he’s realistic about the task ahead of them at Windsor Park.

“I would say a lot of my boys have played at Windsor, so it will be a first for them and we’ll chat about it on Tuesday night at training,” he admitted.

“We’ll also talk to the boys about any repercussions from today (Saturday) because it’s not nice to see a mate suffer a serious injury. A lot of lads would be very friendly with Niall (Grace), so it will be nice for all of them to get back on the pitch again.

“So, yeah, Wednesday night is to be embraced, enjoyed and you want to test yourself against the best and Linfield are the biggest club in Ireland. They play at the fantastic national stadium, so we’ll be going there to obviously enjoy the occasion and we’ll try to be brave but we’ll be realistic.

“They made 11 changes against Ards last week in the County Antrim Shield, but their side still consisted of (Andrew) Clarke, (Niall) Quinn, Marty Donnelly and Chris Johns. Then they have three or four top young players like Callum Marshall, he’s an under 17 international and he’s in a lot of clubs in England’s radar, so listen if we play against that team it’s going to be tough.

“Look, whenever team Linfield put on the pitch in any game, in any situation or any competition it will be littered full of top class players, because David (Healy) has done a brilliant job assembling the squad he has got.”

With Saturday’s game abandoned, Donaghey admits that he will be sticking to most of the squad that faced Ballinamallard United, with Shaun Doherty returning to the side.

“We’ll see how things go on Tuesday night at training, but Shaun Doherty we obviously missed on Saturday, he has a bit of a groin strain. It happened in the last five minutes of training last Thursday night, but he might even declare himself fit after he does a bit of rehab and get a bit of treatment, but we’ll wait and see.

“The squad will virtually be the same, because we don’t have a massive squad to make 10 or 11 changes, but listen we’ll not be going there fearful. I want the boys to embrace it, enjoy it and I want them to see what the level is about.

“I want the squad to see that this is where you have to be to be playing at the top level in this country, we are only one division below them, but the gulf in class may be huge or it may not be huge, we’ll see come Wednesday.”

Unfortunately skipper Cormac Burke is likely to be missing for another few weeks with a toe injury.

“Burkey is having one step forward and two back with him right now,” he added. “We actually thought he would be back right now, it was great to see Aaron McGurk back on Saturday, he has been a big loss for us and if we got Burkey back between now and Christmas it would be a great lift for everyone.