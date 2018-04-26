Institute boss expected to ring the changes

Institute manager, Paddy McLaughlin wants to finish the season on a winning note when they host Portadown at Wilton Park on Saturday (K.O. 3pm).

McLaughlin also conceded that he’ll likely make changes with the likes of Gareth Muldoon, Caoimhin Bonner, Jake Morrow, Shane Boyle, Stephen Curry and Sean McCarron all expected to be forcing their way into the starting line-up.

“We have a few players who are struggling with knocks and because of that I’ll be making a few changes,” he stated.

“There are players who I feel deserve a run out because they have been sticking with us all season and they too have played their part in the title success.

“Mark Scoltock will not play as he’s struggling with a back problem but Caoimhin Bonner is now available so we have cover.

“Yes, we won the league, but we want to finish the season on a high and I’ll be looking for the players that start to lay down a marker for next season. I want us on a high going into the summer break.”

Despite looking for a positive end to what has been a memorable campaign, McLaughlin is also well aware the Ports, who just missed out on a promotion play-off spot, will too want to go into the summer months with a win behind them,

“Since Matthew Tipton has come in they have been on a serious run, which is credit to him and his players,” he added.

“We played them a few weeks ago which was Matthew’s first game in charge and we managed to get a point up there but to be honest I was happy it was his first game because since then he has settled in and is doing well. Thankfully Saturday’s game means nothing in terms of us having to win to win the league, because I’m expecting a very tough game.

“We have had a great season and I know the boys will want to finish on a winning note, especially in front of our own fans.

“I also know the players who are going to come in are ‘itching’ to get game time and they will be looking to put a marker down with me in terms of their performance for next season.”