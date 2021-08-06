Institute boss Sean Connor excited season is getting underway

Institute manager Sean Connor.

The ex-Bohemians boss is delighted the former Glenavon and Derry City centre-back has decided to stick around for another season and hopes his addition alongside Cormac Burke, Conor Quigley and Caoimhin Bonner will bolster the experience of his young squad, who suffered 3-0 loss to Cliftonville on Tuesday in their final pre-season game.

“It has been documented that I wasn’t too sure if ‘Sharks’ (Seamus Sharkey) was coming back,” he insisted, “I have been patient and I think that’s down to my 15 seasons in management. I realise that you sometimes you have to sit, wait and be patient and occasionally you’ll be surprised that the right players come up. They might come up at the very last minute but what you need to have done is have all your preparation work so that you are ready to ‘press the button’.

“He came in tonight (Tuesday) with very little training under his belt, but he still looked a class act.

“He gives so much confidence to the rest of the team because he allows us to play it out from the back better. He organises better from the back. We didn’t look under any danger from set-pieces and he got his head to a few set-pieces at the other end and could have equalised when the game was 1-0.

“Burkey has to come in as well and if we can get Sharkey over the line, alongside Conor Quigley and Caoimhin Bonner, those four players coming into your team, you are suddenly looking around the changing room and there are men in your squad who have played a lot of football.”

The Belfast native says he’s looking forward to tomorrow afternoon’s encounter at Darragh Park, especially as the Castlederg men will be aiming to give new manager Tommy Canning a winning start.

“It’s going to be a really interesting game because they have a new manager in and they have got some good, young players. We have lots of young players, it’s a local derby and it’s probably better going to their pitch this time of the year when it’s not too heavy, so I’m looking forward to the game,” he added.

“Look, every game is going to be really, really difficult but I think we have given our lads every piece of preparation because having just played Ballymena and Cliftonville who, let’s face it, are going to finish at the top end of the Premiership, we have acquitted ourselves well, albeit we have lost both games.

“There are lots of positives to take out from pre-season. There are also some points that we need to sharpen up on but I think we won’t met teams with that momentum or with that penetration, power and pace too often in the Championship, so they were both good work-outs.”

As the season opener draws closer, Connor acknowledged he’s starting to sense that traditional eve of season excitement but wants his players to be ready for tomorrow’s derby.

“I am delighted the season is getting underway and I’m probably getting a bit tense now as we are getting close to the start,” he admitted, “Tonight I was hard on the players after the game, but I felt all three goals were preventable.