Institute fight back earns draw against Glentoran

Institute 3-3 Glentoran

INSTITUTE showed grit and determination along with their free flowing football, to deservedly earn a point against Glentoran.

The Glens lead three times, thanks to goals from Robbie McDaid (2) and John Herron, but Institute wouldn't give up and had to thank Joe McCready, as the striker's superb equaliser two minutes from time sealed a point.

The visitors went close to scoring on four minutes after Mark Scoltock had stupidly fouled McDaid on the edge of the box, but Ross Redman's resulting free-kick was tipped over by 'Stute goalkeeper Marty Gallagher.

The Glens took the lead on 15 minutes as Caoimhin Bonner failed to clear his lines after a goal mouth scramble, which in turn let-in Herron, who made no mistake from close range, turning the ball home past Gallagher.

To their credit the goal didn't effect 'Stute and they levelled things five minutes later after some sensational football, which cut the Glens apart.

A fantastic passing move on the slick Brandywell surface ended with Ronan Wilson's low right wing cross being turned home by the unfortunate Glentoran centre-back Dylan Davidson.

Although playing some neat football and with their tails up the home side were unable to really test Glens keeper Elliott Morris and they were hit by the sucker punch on 44 minutes, as the visitors regained the lead.

Just before their goal Marcus Kane fired inches wide, but they regained the lead after McDaid got above Gallagher to head home from close range, after Herron's initial free-kick into the box, was headed back into the six yard box by Calum Birney.

Institute started the second half on the front foot and they levelled things on 49 minutes when Ronan Doherty was fouled on the edge of the box by Birney and Aaron Harkin's resulting free-kick, gave Morris no chance and flew high into the net.

Glentoran took the lead again just after the hour mark as that man McDaid netted his second of the day, racing clear of Mark Scoltock down the right hand side of the 'Stute box, before unleashing a thunderbolt strike, which flew past Gallagher, into the net.

Institute boss Paddy McLaughlin made a positive change on 77 minutes in an attempt to get back into the game with former Glens striker Darren Henderson replacing centre-back Scoltock.

The home side deservedly levelled things on 88 minutes as McCready’s curling 20 yard strike gave Morris no chance.

Moments later a terrible sliding tackle by Joe Crowe on 'Stute substitute Jamie McIntyre, only resulted in a yellow card from referee Shane Andrews.

Right at the death Kane was inches away from winning it for the visitors, but his close range header, after another scramble, was kept out by Gallagher.

Institute: Gallagher, Bonner, Scoltock (Boyce 77), D Curry; Wilson, Harkin, Doherty, Jarvis (McIntyre 85), McLaughlin; McCrudden, McCready.

Glentoran: Morris, Kane, Burney, McMahon (Allen 85), Herron, McDaid, Davidson (O'Neill 87), Kerr, Crowe, Gordon, Redman.

Referee: Mr Shane Andrews