Institute give new boss John Quigg a winning start

Institute 2-1 Newry City

Institute, new manager John Quigg got off to a winning start and as Glentoran only managed to draw with Warrenpoint Town, a win at the Oval on Saturday, would see them pip Mick McDermott’s men to seventh spot.

New ’Stute boss John Quigg decided to change things up slightly with Callum Moorehead and Jamie Dunne both coming into the starting eleven, replacing the injury Ronan Wilson and Stephen Curry dropped to the bench.

Bottom side Newry City made three changes as they looked to keep their promotion hopes alive with Stephen Teggart, Conall Delaney and Dale Montgomery all came replacing trio Mark McCabe, Darren King and Stephen Hughes, who all missed out completely.

Newry should have taken a 20th minute lead as Tiaran Rushe's pass found Stefan Lavery, but with only Stute keeper Marty Gallagher to beat, the winger blasted well wide.

Soon after a fantastic run by Jamie Dunne, which saw him get through a few challenges, ended with the winger's shot saved by Coleman.

Institute did break the deadlock on 30 minutes as Callum Moorehead, who a few minutes earlier was told by John Quigg to switch wings, cut in from the left before firing low into the bottom right hand corner.

Newry thought they have levelled things on 42 minutes but Thomas McCann's 20 yard chip was outstandingly tipped over by a full stretched Gallagher.

A terrible goalkeeping error by Gallagher gifted Newry an equaliser on 54 minutes.

A high looping cross by Mark Hughes was dropped by the Stute keeper and despite trying to dive on the loose ball Rushe was on hand to toe poke the ball home.

Minutes later another ball into the Stute penalty box caused problems, but this time John Boyle’s glancing header flashed just wide.

Institute did score a second on 64 minutes as a super passing move ended with substitute Paul Smith turning the ball back to Ronan Doherty and he fired high into Coleman's net.

On 77 minutes a super piece of skill by Smith, saw him get away from Darragh Noonan, but the big centre-back was saved, as Coleman kept out the front man's side footed strike.

Soon after the home side nearly added a third on the counter attack as substitute Stephen Curry raced into behind the City's defence, but his low drive from the right hand side of the box, was tipped around the post by a diving Coleman.

Institute: Gallagher, R Morrow, Bonner, D Curry, McLaughlin; Doherty, McBride (J Morrow 69), Jarvis; Moorehead, McCready (Smith 57), Dunne (S Curry 60).

Newry City: Coleman, Montgomery, Boyle, Noonan, Hughes; McCann (Cavalvante 51); Durnin, Teggart; Lavery (Moody 81), Delaney (Pender 74), Rushe.

Referee: Tony Clarke.