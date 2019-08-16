‘Institute have to tighten up’ - Sean Friars

Institute first team coach, Sean Friars, says tomorrow’s home encounter against Carrick Rangers is a huge game for the club.

Both clubs go into the game still waiting on their first league point of the season, but Friars is confident Stute have the players to turn around their slow start.

“There are no easy games in this league, every game is a massive game,” he stated.

“After Saturday we are going to play the so called ‘big guns’ but, liste,n they are all big games for Institute. We just have to knuckle down and get ready for Carrick.

“We have a good group of lads. On Saturday against Linfield they proved that they could compete. We created a lot of chances and I would say that we created more chances against Linfield than what a lot of top teams will create against them this year.

“So we know we can create chances, we just need to tighten things up at the back but that’s not just about the goalkeeper and the back four, it’s about us as a defensive unit. We are going to have to do a bit of work on it for the whole team.”

’Stute have conceded six goals in their opening two games, five of those coming from crosses and that’s something Friars wants to stamp out quickly.

“In two games we have conceded five goals from crosses, which is criminal,” he stated.

“If we can’t deal with crosses then we have to do a bit of work at training on preventing the crosses coming in.

“We are going to have to do a lot of work on trying to remedy that. Now, when I say we are conceding from crosses, it not just on the keeper and the defence, we were slow to react as a team to their (Dungannon Swift’s) second goal.

“The ball was cleared and they have reacted quicker than us and that’s down to individuals being switched on, so rather than reacting it’s about trying to anticipate what’s going to happen and closing down on it. We didn’t do that but it was a good finish.

“We’ll need to look at the third goal back again. ‘Gracer’ (Niall Grace) thinks he was pushed in the back but again, we didn’t deal with it.

“If you aren’t taking chances and conceding the cheap goals that we did, then you end up getting beat and that’s what happended.”

The ex-Limavady United manager was frustrated after Tuesday night’s narrow defeat to Kris Lindsay’s men.

“We were disappointed with the result but I thought, in the first half, we played really well, created enough chances and probably should have put the game out of sight. They have had one cross into our box and scored.

“Some of our football in the first half was really, really good; a bit sloppy at times but the majority of play in the first half was all us, but we didn’t take our chances.

“We came out in the second half and equalised early but then we went a bit flat and conceded again from two crosses and that’s hard to take.

“We saw against Linfield and against Dungannon, we moved the ball well and created chances and while we were a bit sloppy at times, that will happen because we are only two games in. I feel once we start putting away some of the chances we are creating, then that will mean teams will come out of their shell a bit and we can counter attack them.

“Losing is obviously not nice but I’ve seen enough there that we’ll pick up points and we’ll pick them up pretty soon.”