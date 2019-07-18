Institute manager John Quigg hoping to strengthen squad

Institute manager John Quigg was gutted after striker Mikhail Kennedy suffered another injury set-back inside the first minute of Tuesday night’s friendly against a Derry City select.

The ex-Charlton Athletic man, injured his knee after just 42 seconds at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium and will have an MRI scan in the coming days.

“Unfortunately Mikhail didn’t last long in the game and it seems to be something similar to what he done at Newbuildings a few weeks ago, but hopefully not as bad,” explained Quigg.

“We’ll get him assessed and see how he is, but it’s a big blow for him, because at the end of the day he just wants to get back playing football.

“For me personally I’m gutted for him because he’s a great fella and we would love to give him his chance, but we’ll see what comes up with the MRI scan and we’ll take it from there.”

’Stute travel to fellow Danske Bank Premiership side Coleraine on Saturday (KO 2pm) and Quigg knows his side will have another tough game, which is pleasing as they prepare for the start of the season, which gets underway next month at the champions Linfield.

“Look, no matter what team Derry played, it was going to be a top side and I knew what they were going to do, because I was there for so long,” he added. “At the end of the day Declan Devine, Kevin Deery and Marty McCann are all top coaches, so we knew what we were going to play against.

“The first half I thought Derry gave us a bit of a chasing, but we changed it at half-time, went 4-4-2 and we matched up and to be fair we were a lot better in the second half and we had a couple of opportunities and it was a great game for us to get more game time under out belts.

“I thought second half whenever Jarvy (Aaron Jarvis) went into centre-half, he got us on the front foot and he got us playing through midfield, which is the way we are looking to play.

“At the end of the day Coleraine is another great game for us and then we have Glengad on Tuesday and the people who don’t play on Saturday against Coleraine, will play on Tuesday night, then we play Limavady United at the Showgrounds on July 27, then we have a free week at the minute, we might organise a game, but if not then we’ll just train away in preparation for Linfield on August 10th, so it’s all systems go.”

While Kennedy is still on Quigg’s radar, he also hopes to add a few more new additions to his squad before the big kick-off.

“At the end of the day I’m always on the look-out for good quality players,” he added.

“However as everyone knows money isn’t the be all and end all at this club, so it’s players who will fit into the system we have and if I can get another one or two in that would be great.

“Players like Ruairi Harkin and Mikhail are the type of quality we are talking to and if we manage to get them boys in, it also looks well for the club.

“Harks played last weekend against Ballinamallard and everyone could see the qualities he brings, but he has a few other options and he’s in talks with (Finn) Harps, but the bottom line is he wants to come here. If we can get him a deal to come here then I think he wants to play here, because he sees the talent which is about our squad and hopefully in the next 10 days we’ll get something sort in terms of bringing one or two more players, but we’ll wait and see.”