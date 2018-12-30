Institute's Colm McLaughlin happy with draw at Glenavon

Defender Colm McLaughlin admitted a half-time rollicking from boss Paddy McLaughlin was exactly what Institute needed, at Glenavon, on Saturday.

Trailing 2-0 at half-time, McLaughlin stated that the 'Stute boss had some harsh words for his side at the break and those comments seemed to do did the trick, as for the second game in a row the Sky Blues rolled their sleeves up and got a positive result.

The ex-Ballinamallard United man, who was also happy to score his first goal Institute, knows Tuesday's New Year Day's encounter at Newry City will be another top test.