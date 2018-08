Match winner Michael McCrudden was a happy man after Institute's narrow win over Newry City.

The captain first half goal was enough for 'Stute to win their opening Danske Bank Premiership fixture, at their new Brandywell home.

McCrudden, who conceded that he probably should have made life more comfortable for team-mates after he fluffed his lines in the second half, felt defensively 'Stute looked solid at the back throughout.