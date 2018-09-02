Institute's Michael McCrudden is Premiership player of the month

Institute forward Michael McCrudden has been named Player of the Month for August by the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association.

Recently promoted Stute have made a superb start to life in the Premiership, with wins over Newry City and Warrenpoint Town, as well as hard-fought draw at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

McCrudden was the inspiration by Stute's seven-point haul scoring four goals in the month.

Upon collecting his Belleek trophy, McCrudden said, "I'm delighted to be named player of the month for the Premiership.

"I've won the Championship award in the past, but winning the Premiership award is really special. I'd like to thank the Football Writers' for picking me.

"We have made a great start to the season and maybe caught a few people by surprise, but I'm not surprised by our success. We have a great team spirit and some very talented players."

NIFWA Chairman Keith Bailie said, "Michael has twice won our Championship Player of the Year award, so we're not surprised to see him performing well in the Premiership. Institute have made a fantastic start to the season and Michael has been at the forefront of that."