Institute’s Michael McCrudden suspended for Warrenpoint game

Warrenpoint Town manager Stephen McDonnell wants to close the gap on Institute when they face each other tomorrow, at Milltown (KO 3pm).

McDonnell, who is without suspended Matthew Lynch also has a number of injury concerns going into the game, knows if they get the win they would move to just four points behind Paddy McLaughlin’s side.

“It’s going to be an interesting game, because we only played them two weeks ago and I’m sure Paddy (McLaughlin) will want to get back to winning ways,” he explained.

“I’m expecting another tight game, because they aren’t going to want to lose ground on us in terms of us closing the gap on them and equally they’d love to get a result to put more distance between us and them, so there’s going to be a lot at stake in the game.

“I feel both teams will be set-up well and organised, because knowing how we do things and how Paddy has his team set-up, they are a very organised out-fit and both teams do like to play, so it will be a good game for anybody who watches the game.”

Institute will be without much sought after striker Michael McCrudden as the skipper is suspended.

’Stute boss Paddy McLaughlin wants whoever replaces McCrudden to come and grab their chance.

“Mickey has been top draw for us all season, he’s top goalscorer in the division in recent times when asked about it I believe he’s the best player in the Irish League, so when we lose him through suspension, it’ going to be a big loss, but we have a strong squad and it’s up to somebody else to step into his place and take over the reins from him,” he said

In their last four games ’Stute have conceded eight goals and as a former defender himself, McLaughlin wants his whole team to defend throughout the 90 minutes at Milltown tomorrow.

“Look clean-sheets are important for any team and we are no different,” he explained.

“For any team to do well you have to be seen to be not giving much away and not needing to score three or four goals to win a game, so as I said clean-sheets are important in doing that and away from home they are harder to come by.

“Being away from home you are always going to be up against it, but we have full of belief whoever plays at the back for us that they are more than capable of keeping a clean-sheet, on Saturday.

“We know it’s going to be tough going, but it has to be one of our targets.”

’Stute have confirmed that duo Tommy McBride and Paul Smith have signed and they may make the trip to Warrenpoint, but

Ronan Doherty is extremely doubtful, with a hamstring problem.