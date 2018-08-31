Institute’s Paddy McLaughlin wants more points on the board

Institute manager Paddy McLaughlin believes tomorrow’s opponents Dungannon Swifts will improve their form sooner rather than later.

Swifts make the trip to the Brandywell and while McLaughlin feels they will start getting positive results soon, he’s hoping they start to pick up after this weekend.

“I know Rodney (McAree), he’s a gentleman and a really good football man,” he admitted.

“Yes their season hasn’t got up and running as of yet, but he encourages his team to play through the thirds of the pitch, which is brilliant for the Irish League.

“The Irish League, it takes a bit of criticism at times because of the direct football some of the sides play, but Rodney isn’t one of those coaches or managers who just launches the ball up the pitch and hopes for the best. He has got them playing good football and you would like to see him doing well, but hopefully not this week and they can start the week after if they want.”

The ’Stute gaffer, whose side is aiming for a third league victory in a row at their new home, wants his squad to continue working hard as they look to try to build on their current points tally of seven.

McLaughlin feels his players need to remain focused and make sure that they continue to give their all in each and every match, as it would be nice to have reached double figures in terms of points after just five Danske Bank Premiership games.

“Every game is a big game for us because, having been the team coming up we are always going to be underdogs, so it might be a big game for them too, it’s a massive one for us.” he said.

“I know we have done well up until now, but we need to continue to concentrate on one game at a time and work our socks off to try and accumulate as many points as we can.”

’Stute had a comfortable win over Championship side Loughgall on Tuesday night in the League Cup, with goals from Darren Henderson (2), Joe McCready Ronan Doherty and Jamie Dunne securing the victory and while McLaughlin rang the changes for their mid-week tie, Aaron Harkin and Ryan Morrow both look like missing tomorrow’s clash.

Midfielder Harkin continues to struggle with a rib problem and right-back Morrow has the flu, while surprisingly centre-back Aaron Canning, who made his debut in mid-week, left the club yesterday and re-joined his old club Coleraine.

As for Swifts, they had a narrow extra-time win over Limavady United to keep their League Cup hopes alive and McAree hopes that will kick-start their campaign.

“We want to get our first win, but it’s not going to be easy,” he stated.

“I watched Institute last Friday night at Coleraine and I thought they were excellent. I thought they did very well and had plenty of threats about their team and they obviously have a little bit of confidence on board because of a few victories and a good draw at Coleraine.

“Yes it’s going to be tough, but obviously we have to go and get our season started as quickly as possible. We scraped through last night (Tuesday) in the League, the game looked as though it was going to penalties, but obviously when we got the win, which is fantastic, as cup football is just all about progressing to the next round, nevertheless we are looking for a better performance on Saturday.

“Last Saturday we weren’t far away from clicking. I felt we dominated it at Glentoran and we have to turn the chances into three points.”

McAree also confirmed that he will leave selecting his team to the very last minute as he has a number of players struggling into the game.

The likes of Jake Dykes, Dougie Wilson, Davy Armstrong, Daniel Hughes are all doubtful and receiving treatment. While striker Mark McAllister and Caolin Coyle are both definitely missing out with Achilles and ankle injuries respectively.