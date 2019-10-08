Institute see off Harland & Wolff Welders

Institute 3 H&W Welders 0

Institute eased into the Bet McLean League Cup quarter-final, after seeing off Bluefin Championship side Harland & Wolff Welders.

Goals from Dean Curry, Jamie McIntyre and Conor Tourish ensured Sean O'Connor's men maintained their recent good form, which sees them now unbeaten in three games.

The Drumahoe men had their chances to win by a bigger margin, which would have been harsh on the visitors, as to fair to the Welders they missed great chances at crucial points of the tie.

Institute made three changes to their side which battled hard for a point with Ballymena United, in came Colm McLaughlin, Jake Morrow and Cormac Burke.

The Welders had the first effort on target in the early moments but Dylan Davidson's 20 yard strike was straight at 'Stute keeper Rory Brown.

Moments later a good run and cross by Cormac Burke found Aaron McGurk at the near post, but the teenager failed to connect properly and the chance was gone.

A defensive mistake on seven minutes let in Welders striker Jonathan Smith, but Brown raced off his line to deny the front-man.

'Stute missed a super chance on 15 minutes as Burke's right wing corner picked out an unmarked Dean Curry, but the skipper's header from 12 yards flew well over the bar.

The home side took the lead on 27 minutes as the Burke and Curry combination worked a treat. This time the ex-Coleraine man's left wing corner found the centre-back, who rose well to head home from 10 yards.

'Stute should have added a second just after the half hour mark as Burke played a neat one-two with McGurk on the edge of the box, before the winger's well hit drive from just inside the box was saved by McPhee.

On 41 minutes Joe McCready went close, but his clever chip from the edge of the box was easily gathered by a back-tracking McPhee.

Just before the break the Belfast men were inches away from levelling things when after a swift counter attack, Scott Davidson's 20 yard drive, flashed just wide.

Early in the second half the Welders had their second one-on-one chance, this time Dylan Davidson got in behind Graham Crown, but the winger was denied by a diving Brown.

From the resulting corner Matthew Ferguson missed a sitter as he somehow blasted over from just four yards.

Just before the hour mark Institute went close to doubling their lead as McCready broke the offside trap, before his clever dink, which had beaten the out-rushing McPhee, was superbly headed off the line by a back-tracking Scott Nixon.

'Stute were denied a second from Burke's resulting corner, as Gareth Brown's left footed volley was well kept out McPhee.

McCready missed a glorious chance to settle the tie on 70 minutes as he somehow missed from close range, after Burke's right wing cross flashed across the six yard box.

Institute ended the tie as a contest on 83 minutes as substitute Jamie McIntyre, made no mistake from long range, firing low into McPhee's bottom right hand corner.

The home side added a third on 88 minutes as Conor Tourish headed home his first goal for the club from close range, as Burke's corner had picked out the centre-back at the near post.

Institute: Brown, Crown, Bonner, Tourish, D Curry; Burke, C McLaughlin, Morrow (Leppard 72), Brown (McIntyre 77); McCready, McGurk (B McLaughlin 60).

H&W Welders: McPhee, Dornan, Nelson (Graham 59), Nixon, McMurray (Harrison 71), Grierson, D Davidson, S Davidson, Gwiazda, Smith (McMurtry 83), Ferguson.

Referee: Raymond Crangle (Belfast).