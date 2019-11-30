Institute shock league leaders Coleraine in deserved North West derby win

Institute 2, Coleriane 0

Institute deservedly picked up a massive three points to see off league leaders Coleraine, at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Goals from Shaun Leppard and Gareth Brown in the space of ten minutes in the first half was enough for Sean Connor's men, who probably should have won by a bigger margin, as they secured their first home league success of the campaign.

The Waterside men were superb throughout and their work-rate and desire was just too much for the Bannsiders, who suffered their second defeat in three league games.

While 'Stute looked a threat up front, it was centre-back Conor Tourish, who was superb again at the back, as he continues to impressive in what is his first season in senior football.

Sean Connor rung the changes from the side which lost at Glenavon in mid-week, with Leppard, Brown, Jack Bradley and Shane McNamee all coming into the starting line-up.

As for the visitors, defenders Steven Douglas and Adam Mullan coming in for the suspended Aaron Canning and Ian Parkhill, who dropped to the bench.

’Stute suffered an injury set-back in the warm-up with Niall Grace being replaced by Stephen Curry, after the midfielder injured his ankle prior to kick-off.

Coleraine created the first opening on eight minutes but Ben Doherty's well hit drive from just inside the box was blocked wide by Leppard.

A defensive mistake from Leppard nearly gifted the Bannsiders the lead on 13 minutes, after the centre-back let the ball bounce just outside his penalty box, but fortunately James McLaughlin’s resulting strike was charged down by fellow centre-back Conor Tourish.

The home side’s first real opening came soon after by Joe McCready’s super curling centre into the six yard box, flashed just in front Brown.

Moments later another slick break by Oran Kearney's men ended with Doherty's right footed strike whistling over Rory Brown's crossbar.

Institute took the lead on 19 minutes as Evan Tweed's left-wing free-kick was turned home by Leppard, after the defender nipped in front of Coleraine keeper Chris Johns, to divert the ball high into the net.

’Stute doubled their advantage in stunning fashion on 28 minutes as Gareth Brown’s quick thinking caught out Johns and his 45 yard effort, sailed over the keeper, who slipped as he tried to get back to his goal.

With their tails up the home side should have had a penalty minutes later as for the second week running Brown was clearly brought down inside the box, this time Mullan fouled him inside the box, but referee Steven Gregg awarded a goal-kick, much to the striker's frustration.

Institute were inches away from netting a deserved third, but Brown's 20 yard strike, which had Brown beaten, flew just wide.

Moments later McCready went close, as his left footed curling effort from the edge of the box, was tipped over by Johns.

The visitors made a half-time change with Parkhill coming on for Douglas, but it was the home side who had the first real chance after the break, as Stephen Curry’s snap-shot flashed wide.

Parkhill should have pulled a goal back on 71 minutes when he latched onto Doherty's pass, but with only Brown to beat, the striker's side footed effort, which had beaten the keeper, clipped the top of the bar.

Eight minutes later the Bannsiders finally had a shot on target but substitute Nedas Maciulaitis’ tame side footed shot was easily gathered by Brown.

In the dying minutes Doherty rounded Brown, but from a tight angle the ex-Derry City man's effort hit the side netting, in what was the final chance of the encounter.

Institute: R Brown, Bradley, Tourish, Leppard, C McLaughlin; S Curry (McIntyre 82), Crown, Tweed, McNamee; G Brown (McGurk 77), McCready (B McLaughlin 79).

Coleraine: Johns, Kane, Douglas (Parkhill HT), Mullan, Traynor; Jarvis, Lowry, Doherty; Carson, McLaughlin (Bradley 60), Glackin (Maciulaitis 23).

Referee: Steven Gregg.