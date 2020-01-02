Institute sign former Shelbourne youth team striker

Institute boss Sean Connor hopes new signing, Ahu Obhakhan, is merely the latest new face of what will be a busy transfer window for the Waterside club.

The Drogheda native, who played college football in America after spending a number of years with Shelbourne, joins Alex Pomeroy as a new recruit as Connor seeks to strengthen his squad during January.

“Alex played at Linfield and, yes, we have signed Ahu. He’s 22, originally from Nigeria, but he grew up in Drogheda,” stated Connor.

“He was involved in the Ireland Under 15 and Under 17 teams before he went to America but we have him now until the end of the season.

“Alex did well against Linfield and I’m waiting on two other players hopefully coming in over the next 10 days. I’m also speaking to one club about a loan signing.”

Connor now turns his focus to the Irish Cup tomorrow as ‘Stute host Dungannon Swifts in what is a quick turnaround for part-time players who faced Linfield on New Year’s Day.

“The boys can maybe go and relax and see if we can go on a wee cup run,” he added, “When I came here my job was to keep this team in the division and I still believe we can do that and when I get these reinforcements, I believe we can do it even more.

“We know we are in for a real dog-fight and I’m disappointed that we have let slip that four points gap we had over Warrenpoint Town.

“I was very frustrated and disappointed with the Warrenpoint and Dungannon results. I felt we should have beaten Dungannon and we deserved to beat Warrenpoint on Boxing Day but that lack of clinical ability to finish teams off has cost us dearly. However, our performance against Linfield has restored my trust in the group.

“We had two debuts against Linfield in Alex and Oran Brogan and another striker signed in Ahu but I’m also waiting on a 6ft winger, one who can play either side, so we are beginning to get more options as well, which will help the squad.”