Institute start life at the Brandywell with a win

Institute 1-0 Newry City

INSTITUTE begun life in the Brandywell with a hard fought win over a well organised and hard working Newry City.

Paddy McLaughlin had skipper Michael McCrudden to thank for their opening day success, but in truth it was Stute's defence which stood firm particularly in the closing stages, as Newry piled on the pressure in pursuit of a equaliser.

McCrudden's cool finish after Aaron Harkin's defensive splitting pass gave the large home support

Newry City started the better, but it was Stute who had the first real chance on 13 minutes but after some neat skill on the edge of the box, Michael McCrudden saw his left footed strike easily gathered by keeper Steven Maguire.

Moments later Newry had a good chance to take the lead but centre-back Dara Noonan headed wide at the back post, after Mark Hughes' right wing corner.

Stute took the lead 19 minutes somewhat against the run of play, as Aaron Harkin's sublime pass in behind City full-back Noel Healy, released McCrudden, who made no mistake slotting the ball home past the out-rushing Maguire.

Soon after a wonderful build-up play ended with Mark Hughes' well hit drive from inside the penalty box, was well kept out by Stute keeper Marty Gallagher.

Just after the half-hour Newry missed a golden chance to level things when Declan Carville headed wide from close range after Hughes' free-kick had picked out the big midfielder.

On 53 minutes a neat piece of skill by McCrudden ended with his cross falling to Callum Moorhead, but the young winger blasted well over the bar from just inside the box.

Just after the hour mark some neat by substitute Conall Delaney played a neat one two with Stephen Hughes before seeing his 20 yard strike deflected wide by Caoimhin Bonner.

Institute should have added a second on 66 minutes in bizarre fashion as Moorhead's attempted lob over a back-tracking Maguire, saw City keeper superbly keep the effort out and McCrudden somehow fired wide the rebound with the goal at his mercy.

Newry continued to pile forward in search of a equaliser as Paddy McLaughlin's men started to retreat in the final 10 minutes.

A Johnny Walker corner on 82 minutes wasn't cleared properly by Gallagher, but fortunately for the keeper the ball fell to Darren King and the defender blasted well over.

Institute: Gallagher, Morrow, Bonner, D Curry, McLaughlin; Harkin, Morrow, S Curry (R Wilson 67); Dunne (McIntyre 82), McCrudden, Moorhead (Brown 88).

Newry City: Maguire, King, Noonan, Boyle, Healy (Rushe HT), McCann, Carville, S Hughes (Walker 78), Taggart (Delaney 63), McCabe, M Hughes.

Referee: Steven Taylor (Belfast).