Institute suffer another Dungannon Swifts defeat

Dungannon Swifts 2, Institute 0

Institute's poor run of form continued, as two quick fire goals in the second half, ensured Dungannon Swifts seen them off, at Stangmore Park.

Sean Connor's side were poor in the first half and never tested Swifts keeper Conor Byrne and to be honest Kris Lindsay's men weren't much better, in what was a very disappointing opening 45 minutes.

However for Lindsay and the Swifts fans they won't remember the drab first half, as for the second time in a matter of weeks, they did more than enough to see off 'Stute and are now starting to build a bit of momentum as they are unbeaten in their last three games and more importantly moved eight points clear of today's opponents.

The home side made two changes to their team, which battled hard for a superb point at champions Linfield, with Dylan King and Daniel Hughes both starting; while new signing Shane McGinty had to wait to face his old club, as he was amongst the substitutes.

As for 'Stute they brought in Conor Tourish, Cormac Burke and Ahu Obhakhan for trio Evan Tweed, Oran Brogan and Alex Pomeroy, who all dropped to the bench.

A miss placed pass by Obhakhan on four minutes, gifted the home side the first effort at goal, as he only found Caolan McAleer, but the ex-Finn Harps man's long range drive, failed to trouble 'Stute keeper Rory Brown and sailed wide.

The home side had a better chance on 25 minutes as Rhyss Campbell's right wing cut-back found Terry Fitzpatrick inside the box, but the veteran midfielder's tame effort was easily gathered by a diving Rory Brown.

Moments later Brown was called into action again as Hughes' 20 yard snap-shot was well held by the 'Stute keeper.

The Swifts were the more dominant team in what was a very poor first half, with McAleer and Hughes at times linking up and some last ditch blocks from Dean Curry denying the duo.

'Stute first real serious effort came on 49 minutes but Joe McCready's low drive was saved at the second attempt by Swifts keeper Conor Byrne.

Minutes later McAleer's left wing cross found Hughes inside the six yard box, but the striker's tame header was well off target and whistled wide.

Whatever Sean Connor said at half-time it worked, as the visitors started to get a into the game and just before the hour mark Dean Curry's header from Burke's left wing corner, caused problems for Swifts as the ball flashed across the six yard box.

The home side took the lead on 61 minutes after Curry gave away a needless corner; McAleer's resulting right wing centre found Dylan King at the back post and the big centre-back powerfully headed home.

With their tails up Swifts added a second on 73 minutes as Tourish brought down McAleer inside the box, leaving referee Tony Clarke with no option but to point to the spot and Douglas Wilson made no mistake with the resulting effort, drilling the ball low into Brown's bottom left hand corner.

Swifts should have added a third ten minutes later as Hughes feed an unmarked McAleer, but with only Brown to beat, the winger fired wide from just inside the box.

Soon after Gareth Brown went close to pulling a goal back for the Drumahoe side, but the winger's snap-shot, which had Byrne beaten, flashed just wide.

Dungannon Swifts: Byrne, Lowe, Wilson, King, Teggart; Campbell, Fitzpatrick (Devlin 76), Smyth (McGinty 62), McAleer; Carvill, Hughes (Wade 84).

Institute: R Brown, Morrow, Tourish, D Curry, McLaughlin; G Brown, McCauley (Tweed 66), Crown, Burke (Pomeroy 69); McCready (Hume 80), Obhakhan.

Referee: Tony Clarke (Newtownabbey).