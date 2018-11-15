Institute trio out of Linfield’s Brandywell return

Manager Paddy McLaughlin believes Institute owe themselves a performance against Linfield, when the sides meet at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Saturday (KO 1pm).

’Stute have already suffered two defeats to the Blues this season and McLaughlin, who was quick to praise the Belfast men, wants a response from his players on Saturday afternoon.

In those two games McLaughlin’s side were second best and have lost the games at Windsor Park 3-0 and 5-0 respectively.

“It’s Linfield coming to the Brandywell, so there’s no motivation needed,” he insisted.

“We have played them a couple of times already this year and they were top drawer. If anything we owe ourselves a performance against them as they are the only team that we haven’t really played well against.

“In almost every game this season we have held our own, apart from the Linfield games so we owe ourselves a performance against Linfield and there is no better time to try and rectify that than Saturday.”

After having a virtually fit squad to choose from last weekend, it’s a different story heading into the game against David Healy’s side, as Aaron Harkin, Jake Morrow and Ryan Morrow are all missing.

“Aaron missed last week’s game at Dungannon, because of a chest infection, so he won’t make it,” he confirmed.

“To be honest he has been struggling with the chest infection for a few weeks and after visiting his doctor again on Monday he has been given antibiotics, so after resting all of last week, he has been told to rest again this week, so he’s out.

“Jake is still having problems with a knee injury and Ryan, who I brought off on Saturday because he hurt his back, is likely to be out for a few weeks.”

McLaughlin also knows the encounter against the Blues will not just be a big occasion for his side but a big occasion for the city.

The last time Linfield visited the Brandywell was some six years ago when Derry City defeated them 3-1 in the Setanta Cup, however, tomorrow’s game will be Linfield’s first ‘league’ fixture at the Lone Moor Road venue since they played the Candy Stripes (then an Irish League club) in January 1969.

“Look it’s a big occasion, because Linfield are one of the biggest clubs in the North, in fact probably the biggest,” he added.

“Linfield are always going to have that prestige and that big high profile about them, so coming to the Brandywell will always create that bit of attention, but the way the games have panned out at the Brandywell so far they have all gone really well.

“It has been a great advertisement for Irish League football and now having Linfield coming is going to be great for the city and showing people that Irish League football has been up-and-running in the Brandywell with no problems.

“So as I said every game at the Brandywell has gone well and this weekend is no different and I’m sure that will be the case because there’s all good football people coming to watch the games.

“There has been no-one coming for any other reason to just come and watch a football match, which is brilliant, so hopefully that will be the case on Saturday, as we are looking forward to the game and hopefully we can put in a performance.”