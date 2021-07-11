England team to play Italy in Euro 2020 final at Wembley: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Shaw, Phillips. Rice, Mount, Sterling, Kane.

Former England defender Gary Neville said Southgate had taken a safety-first option with his team selection.

“I think he has known all the way through this tournament he maybe had to cover his back four at times that might not be strong enough against the best teams,” he told ITV.

“You saw him against Germany go with the back five to make sure he could hold them out and it worked. I think that’s why he has gone with it again.

“If he had a brilliant back four I think he’d go with it but I think he needs a little bit extra protection.”

Italy named the same starting XI as the one that beat Spain in the semi-final after extra-time.

Defender Leonardo Bonucci will play his 18th match at the European Championship, a record for his country as he overtakes Gianluigi Buffon.

The match is due to kick-off at 8.00pm.

