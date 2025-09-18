Former Northern Ireland international set for return to management with Wycombe Wanderers

Former Northern Ireland international Michael Duff is reportedly set for a return to management with Wycombe Wanderers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belfast-born Duff, who earned 24 caps for his country, departed Huddersfield Town earlier this year and also previously enjoyed spells in charge of Cheltenham Town, Barnsley and Swansea City.

League One outfit Wycombe confirmed the departure of boss Mike Dodds on Thursday with the club sitting 19th in England’s third-tier after eight games of the 2025/26 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the likes of former Rangers chief Michael Beale had been linked with the job, Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke has reported that Duff is set to fill the vacancy at Adams Park.

Former Northern Ireland international Michael Duff is set for a return to management. (Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

Duff attracted admiration for his work at Cheltenham, his first senior managerial position after working with Burnley’s academy, guiding the Gloucestershire club to the League Two title in 2021 – the same season where the Robins led Manchester City in an FA Cup tie before losing out in the closing stages.

He then masterminded their best-ever Football League finish of 15th in League One the following campaign before joining Barnsley.

Duff was named Manager of the Month on three occasions and led them to the League One play-offs, ultimately losing to Sheffield Wednesday, but earned a spot in the Championship himself when Swansea came calling, replacing Russell Martin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite signing a three-year contract, Duff’s Swansea tenure lasted only 21 matches and he was sacked less than six months after taking on the role.

He spent less than a year in charge of Huddersfield despite winning 20 and drawing seven of his 43 games, but is now set for a return to the dugout with Wycombe, who signed Northern Ireland international Caolan Boyd-Munce this summer.

Announcing Dodds’ departure, Wycombe posted: “Wycombe Wanderers have today parted company with Head Coach Mike Dodds and First-Team Coach Pete Shuttleworth.