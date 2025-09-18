Former Northern Ireland international set for return to management with Wycombe Wanderers
Belfast-born Duff, who earned 24 caps for his country, departed Huddersfield Town earlier this year and also previously enjoyed spells in charge of Cheltenham Town, Barnsley and Swansea City.
League One outfit Wycombe confirmed the departure of boss Mike Dodds on Thursday with the club sitting 19th in England’s third-tier after eight games of the 2025/26 season.
While the likes of former Rangers chief Michael Beale had been linked with the job, Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke has reported that Duff is set to fill the vacancy at Adams Park.
Duff attracted admiration for his work at Cheltenham, his first senior managerial position after working with Burnley’s academy, guiding the Gloucestershire club to the League Two title in 2021 – the same season where the Robins led Manchester City in an FA Cup tie before losing out in the closing stages.
He then masterminded their best-ever Football League finish of 15th in League One the following campaign before joining Barnsley.
Duff was named Manager of the Month on three occasions and led them to the League One play-offs, ultimately losing to Sheffield Wednesday, but earned a spot in the Championship himself when Swansea came calling, replacing Russell Martin.
Despite signing a three-year contract, Duff’s Swansea tenure lasted only 21 matches and he was sacked less than six months after taking on the role.
He spent less than a year in charge of Huddersfield despite winning 20 and drawing seven of his 43 games, but is now set for a return to the dugout with Wycombe, who signed Northern Ireland international Caolan Boyd-Munce this summer.
Announcing Dodds’ departure, Wycombe posted: “Wycombe Wanderers have today parted company with Head Coach Mike Dodds and First-Team Coach Pete Shuttleworth.
“The board has reluctantly taken this decision, and the club would like to place on record its gratitude to Mike and Pete for their hard work and efforts during their time with Wycombe Wanderers, and wish them every success for the future.”