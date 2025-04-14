'He's got something special' - Everton fans all saying the same thing as former Linfield teen Braiden Graham scores four times in Tottenham Hotspur win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Braiden Graham’s impressive start to life at Everton continued on Monday evening as the former Linfield teenage sensation scored four goals for their U21 side in a dramatic 5-4 Premier League Two victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

The 17-year-old departed the Blues last summer and has already earned his first professional contract at Goodison Park following a string of impressive performances for the Toffees’ U18 side, netting seven times in 11 appearances.

Graham has since made the step up to U21 level, and his quartet – which came inside 62 minutes at Hotspur Way Training Ground and brings his tally to five in eight outings – has certainly caught the attention of Everton fans, who are all excited by his potential.

His latest showing has even resulted in some Everton supporters calling for Graham to be handed a senior debut by David Moyes in their final six Premier League matches.

Braiden Graham scored four times for Everton's U21s on Monday evening. (Photo by INPHO/Presseye/Brian Little)

One fan said: “Braiden Graham scoring 4 past Spurs. Hope we give this lad the time to develop, he's got something special.”

Jack added: “The best thing about being safe now is we can give some minutes to young lads, like Braiden Graham.

Loze posted: “Braiden Graham scoring 4 in just over an hour for the 21s, impressive that.”

Graham also created a piece of club history with EFC Statto saying: “Braiden Graham is the first #EFC player to score 4+ goals in a reserve league game since Warren Aspinall against Middlesbrough Reserves in October 1986, and the first 17-year-old to do so since Jimmy Husband against Chesterfield Reserves in September 1965.”

Northern Ireland’s record goalscorer David Healy predicted a bright future for Graham before his Linfield departure last summer and believes he has the ability to one day star on the international stage.

“I have no doubt that in four or five years’ time when I'm coming to watch Northern Ireland that, hopefully, Braiden is leading the line - that's how highly I rate him,” Healy said last April. "Our academy staff and people around need to take great credit for that with the way they've nurtured him.

"Andy Waterworth and the JD Academy over the last couple of years have given him an opportunity to train on a daily basis and he has been in our environment since he made his debut last year. He's been an absolute credit.

"There's so much development still to come, which is a good thing - he's starting to sprout up a bit and he has all the attributes in his game to go and be a good player.