Jurgen Klopp believes Arne Slot (pictured) will inherit the "best job in the world" if he is to succeed him as Liverpool manager. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

Liverpool are in talks with Feyenoord to secure the services of the Dutchman – who has said he would like to take over from Klopp – from this summer.

Klopp, who arrived at Anfield in 2015, is standing down at the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The German would have liked to sign off with a second Premier League title but that is now looking unlikely after defeat at Everton in midweek left rivals Arsenal and Manchester City with a significant advantage.

Speaking at a press conference to preview Saturday’s Premier League trip to West Ham, Klopp said: “It’s the best job in the world, best club in the world.

“Obviously now I even help by not finishing on a high, it looks like, so there is space for improvement.

“It’s a great job, great team, fantastic people. He would take a really, really interesting job.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking ahead of Feyenoord’s match at Go Ahead Eagles on Thursday night, Slot told ESPN: “The only thing I can say about it is that the clubs are in negotiations – and then you sit in the waiting room and wait for what will come out.

“It seems clear to me that I would like to go to Liverpool.

“Now I am waiting to see whether the clubs reach an agreement. I have every confidence in that.”

Slot added: “The clubs have to do their job and then I am waiting, and as the ‘main character’ I have to respect that.

“It will undoubtedly become clear in the coming days.”

Feyenoord – second in the Eredivisie table, with PSV Eindhoven clear at the top – won the Dutch Cup at the weekend and last summer extended Slot’s contract until 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As such, Liverpool can expect Feyenoord to take a tough stance in the negotiations, with Slot likely to want to take some of his backroom staff with him to the Premier League.

It has been reported that Liverpool will have to pay “considerably more than 10 million euros” if they are to land their man.

Slot has turned down previous offers to work in the Premier League, the Dutchman opting not to take on the Leeds job after they sacked Jesse Marsch in February last year.

It has also been reported Slot ruled himself out of the running for the vacancy at Tottenham before Ange Postecoglou was appointed last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Edwards – who recently returned to the fold as the chief executive of football for Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group, having previously been the club’s sporting director – and incoming sporting director Richard Hughes have been tasked with the unenviable task of finding Klopp’s replacement.

It is understood Liverpool consider Slot to fit all the criteria set out in their recruitment process, although they are still looking at other contenders.