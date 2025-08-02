Northern Ireland international Jamie Donley is reportedly set to embark on a Championship loan move after returning from Tottenham Hotspur’s pre-season tour of Asia.

Donley impressed during his temporary stint with League One club Leyton Orient last term, scoring eight goals and providing a further 10 assists in their run to the play-off final.

The 20-year-old has been involved with Spurs’ senior squad as they prepare for their upcoming Premier League campaign, featuring in a 2-0 win over Reading and played 90 minutes against Luton Town.

Donley was an unused substitute as Thomas Frank’s men faced off against North London rivals Arsenal in Hong Kong and has travelled onto Seoul, where they’ll take on Newcastle United in what will likely be Heung-Min Son’s final match for the club.

Jamie Donley in action for Northern Ireland. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Despite Son’s impending Spurs departure and Mikey Moore leaving for a loan spell to Scottish giants Rangers, it appears Donley will depart to gain further senior experience.

Lilywhite Rose, an account focused on happenings in the Tottenham academy, posted on social media: “EXCL: Understand #thfc have agreed a deal with a Championship club for Jamie Donley to spend the season on loan. The deal will be finalised upon the completion of the South Korea tour.”

It’s previously been reported that West Brom, who are now managed by former Tottenham coach Ryan Mason and where ex-Northern Ireland star Chris Brunt serves as loans manager, are admirers of Donley.

Donley played under Mason at youth level, where he scored 26 goals in 40 appearances for Spurs’ U18s and registered 11 goals alongside 20 assists for the U21s.

One of his highlights from last season at Orient included a sensational strike from distance which put Richie Wellens’ side ahead in their FA Cup clash against Manchester City, leading Pep Guardiola singing Donley’s praises.

"What a goal,” he said. “Fantastic shot, the quality, the technique and the speed, the flight of the ball.

“When you concede this goal, it is just to congratulate the guy. I think it was Donley. He is an incredible left-footed player."

Born in Antrim to a Northern Irish father and English mother, Donley opted to switch international allegiance to Northern Ireland earlier this year and has since racked up three senior caps.

After his FA Cup heroics, Wellens predicted Donley had the ability to one day establish himself at Premier League level – just as he did with his team-mate Ethan Galbraith, who joined Swansea City this summer.

“Going forward Championship will be minimum for him,” Wellens said on Donley. “Unless we’re in the Championship, there’s no way we get him back next year.

“The plan for Jamie was one of two things. He comes to us, develops, grows into a man and then goes back to Tottenham and maybe gets into their first team.

“If not, then he goes to the Championship, so there is a clear development plan for him going forward.

“Spurs have been great with us, loaned us one of their best young players and we think we’ve developed him really well over the last six months.